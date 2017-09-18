Dean Patch’s Carbon Chase ACT1 Bike Check

Dean Patch was one of the fastest pro riders in Australia during the early to mid 90’s after a 20 year break from BMX racing he’s back.

With back to back wins at the Australian Championships he’s once again making his mark.

This time around it’s on the brand new Carbon ACT 1 frame from Chase that’s loaded up with goodies.

Dean takes us through the run down of his latest build. Sorry for the shaky camera work, it was freezing cold during the recording of this video.

Chase bicycles are distributed across Australia by Elite Cycle Imports.