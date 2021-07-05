BSX2021. Event Guide.

When Monday 11 January, 2021.

Where 55 Watsons Road, Kinglake West, Victoria.

Live Breathe Ride Photo Gallery

When (Monkey) Steve wanted to come on board and be our official photographer we knew we were going to be in for some ripper photos. And he hasn’t let us down.

Please note that Steve came to BSX for free, if you would like to support him and Live Breathe Ride so he can continue to support local community events like BSX we beg you to please pay the small fee he asks so you can then use and share the images he’s taken.

View the Gallery

BSX2021 Results

Open Men

Joshua Jolly Byron Blyth Brandan Bullows Hayden Fletcher

Sqorz Link

Open Women

Emerald Blyth Makenzie Copland Kristina Shiel Bella Jackson

Sqorz Link

30 + Open Wheel Men

Andrew Jackson Aaron Wheatland Adam Aherne Jake Hall

Sqorz Link

8-13 Girls

Makenzie Copland Bella Jackson Madison Prendergast Tyra Cobain

Sqorz Link

8-13 Boys

Zac Bradley Jabe Brown Billy Van Hout Zac Brown

Sqorz Link

45+ Open Wheel Men

Shane Jenkins Paul Knox Wayne Jolly Jamie Bullows

Sqorz Link

For full results visit Sqorz

Full event video on YouTube

We’d like to thank Zac for running the video desk all day at BSX2021. We hope all those who watched online enjoyed the stream, but if you want to watch it back you can see every minute of it on YouTube. We’ve indexed it in the comments so you can skip sections and jump straight to the areas that might interest you.

Watch the Video

What is BSX?

Flat out fun! It’s a very different type of BMX race and it’s all for charity. A head to head elimination race on a two man track with fund raising activites through the day to raise money for the Royal Children’s Hospital. It’s the most fun you can have on two wheels!

BSX is short for Bicycle Supercross, it’s a stripped back variation of BMX racing. Riders compete against each other in a one-on-one elimination style format. Instead of physical strength riders depend on skills and finesse. On a track like this even the smallest mistakes can be costly. As much as it’s challenging and fun for riders, it’s also designed for spectators and more particularly to raise money for the Royal Children’s Hospital Foundation. All profits raised from gate takings, auctions, raffles and merchandise sales go to the Royal Children’s Hospital.

BSX2021 is presented by BSX Inc/bmxultra.com and is proudly supported by

Gold Partner

Radio Bike Co (radiobikes.com)

All Tracks Australia

Tempo BMX

Airsho

Phirebird

GT Bicycles

Silver Partner

ECIBMX

District Cycle Store

Wes Colbran

Sqorz

Ally Cat Engineering

Live Breathe Ride

EntryBoss

Bronze Partner

Rizen

IRC Tire

CTD Industries

When is BSX2021?

Monday 11 January, 2021.

Event Schedule (subject to change)

Block 1 Times: Practice 10:00am – 11:55am

Racing 12:00pm – 2:00pm Classes: Open Men

Open Women

30+ Open Wheel Men

30+ Open Wheel Women Prizes: Cash 1st – 4th

Block 2 Times: Practice 2:00pm – 3:25pm

Racing 3:30pm – 5:00pm Classes: 8-13 Boys

8-13 Girls

45+ Open Wheel Prizes: Trophies 1st – 4th

Where

55 Watsons Road, Kinglake West, Victoria.

There are road signs in the area that should keep you on the right track.

Who can compete at BSX?

It’s a common misconception that BSX is an invite only event. This is not the case, everyone is welcome to join in on the fun and festivities.

How to Enter for BSX

We’re trying to streamline things at BSX2021 and reduce contact where possible to promote a safe and fun event while navigating through COVID recommendations.

The first step was changing to online entries which has been made possible by the hard work of Colin and the crew at EntryBoss.

Enter Now

Entry fee is $30 per class

We do take entries on the day but it’s also online, get in early and make sure you don’t miss the cut and miss out on racing.

Awards

Block 1

The 32 or 16 fastest riders (depending on number of riders) in each class will be given a number plate for their bike which shows how they ranked in the time trial. This must be worn for racing. These plates will be signed and handed back by the riders as they are eliminated, the plates are then auctioned off to help raise money for the Royal Children’s Hospital.

Money for 1st – 4th place.

The total prize pool is based on the pay pack system. The more riders, the more money, so make sure you get your friends along.

The break down is 1st = 40%, 2nd = 30%, 3rd = 20%, 4th = 10%.

Block 2

The eight fastest riders in each class will be given a number plate for their bike which shows how they ranked in the time trial. This must be worn for racing. At the end of the racing the riders can keep their number plate.

Block 1 finalists (1st – 4th) awards will be extremely unique, like nothing seen in BMX before. We pride ourselves on producing very different trophies each year. For 2021 we have worked with Thinglab to make a stand for the plates to make up another amazing reward.

Pre-Order Your BSX2021 Tee Today

The BSX2021 tees are uniquely designed and printed by the crew at Phirebird Designs on high quality tees. The tees are strictly limited edition, so you will need to make sure you get in early and pre-order to avoid disappointment.

Tees are just $35, plus postage where required, and are available in youth sizes from 8 to 14 and adult sizes S to XXXL.

To lock in your purchase you must email bsx@bmxultra.com and give us your name, address, phone number, sizes and quantities.

What to bring

BSX is a flat pedal race, so bring your flat pedals and appropriate shoes.

Full race gear is required as per normal.

Bring your deck chairs and shade tent, to keep you comfortable and sheltered.

Bring lots of money for raffles, auctions, and the BBQ.

Be ready for all sorts of weather conditions, you never know how it might end up on the day. (Hat, Sunscreen, umbrella, ski jacket, you name it)

BBQ by Kinglake West CFA

The Kinglake West CFA are supplying a BBQ and drinks. They cook a mean BBQ and have great prices. Buying your food from them also helps the local community.

Want to become a BSX2021 partner?

Email webmaster@bmxultra.com today for details.

BSX has raised over $66,000 for the Royal Children’s Hospital and thousands for the Kinglake West CFA

BSX is an annual event held in the Kinglake (Victoria) area during the Track Attack race week in January. Riders from all over the country gather in Melbourne for a week of racing. BSX is a stand alone event that is slotted into the week to give the riders something different to do.

What is BSX?

BSX, short for Bicycle Supercross or Backyard Supercross, is an annual event that started in 2006. Since then the one on one elimination race has hosted thousands of BMX racers, and even dirt jumpers, from all over Australia and around the globe.

With 100% of profits going to charity the event has raised well over $65,000 for the Royal Children’s Hospital Foundation and helped raise thousands of dollars for the Kinglake West Fire Brigade.

BSX2021 will be a special event, marking the 16th anniversary of the backyard BMX bash.

What are the rules?

Platform pedals only, no clip pedals or clip shoes allowed! This is a BMX event, only BMX bikes are allowed. Full race gear should be worn, including; full face helmet, full fingered gloves, shoes, long pants and long sleeves. Riders can choose their lane for their timed qualifying lap. Riders who fall in their time trial will not get a second chance, they should attempt to complete their timed run. Only the fastest 32 pro open men, top 32 pro open women, top 16 30 & over riders and the top 8 for block 2 classes, according to time trial results, will continue to the elimination rounds. Riders who qualify to the elimination rounds must wear the event number plate as supplied without covering the event sponsors logos. The numbers should not be changed or modified in any way. Block 2 riders only – Once you are eliminated you must sign the plate and return it to the race officials at the finish line. In the elimination rounds riders must stick to their side of the track without causing interference until the second straight. The lanes are decided by the rider from each round with the fastest qualifying time from the time trial. The winner of each round is determined by the rider who crosses the finish line first. Prize money for block 1 riders will be payback for open men & women and 30+ class (Max $1000 for pro open, $500 for other classes, remainder will be donated to the RCH). Entry fee is $30 per rider. The breakdown of the money is 1st = 40%, 2nd = 30%, 3rd = 20%, and 4th = 10%. The winner of the semi finals will race for 1st & 2nd and the riders who place second in the semi finals will race for 3rd & 4th. Prizes for block 2 riders will be trophies.

How does the elimination work?

The BSX transfer system was designed to make the racing as close as possible. It’s not run like other cycling elimination events.

After a long ride/fun/practice/photo session we start the eliminations

We have a time trial to work out the seeding. This is often done with transponders but has been done with stop watches. When a stop watch is used we use three of them so there’s no biased.

Only the fastest 32 pro open men, top 8 pro open women (or 16 if numbers allow), top 16 30 & over riders (or 32 if numbers allow) and top 8 13 & under riders, according to time trial, will continue to the elimination rounds.

If there are 32 riders in the first round:

#1 qualifier will race against #17 qualifier,

#2 qualifier will race against #18 qualifier,

#3 qualifier will race against #19 qualifier

and so on.

If there are 16 riders in the first round:

#1 qualifier will race against #9 qualifier,

#2 qualifier will race against #10 qualifier,

#3 qualifier will race against #11 qualifier,

and so on.

This essentially splits the eliminations into two pools, separating odd and even qualifiers.

During each of the rounds the highest seeded rider gets lane choice.

For each round the first across the line transfers through to the next round, the other rider is eliminated.

We do this until we are down to the final four. The two winners of the semi final race in the A final (first and second), the other two riders race in the B final (third and fourth).

Still don’t understand?

There are a bunch of videos from past BSX events on our videos page. If they don’t help, it doesn’t matter, what matters is you come along and enjoy the atmosphere, get involved, spectate and maybe even win some of the coolest prizes on the planet. It’s a charity event and it’s awesome!

High jump competition!

We have also had a high jump competition to break things up. It’s a great way to get the crowd revved up for a big day. We could be looking at a whip competition this time around.

Want to get involved?

Volunteer, donate, become an event partner, compete, spectate whatever you have in mind, if you have a question for us about the event please shoot us a short message through the contact us page.

BSX is also an official BMX club!

Although we don’t hold regular races or gates sessions like normal clubs you can join the BSX club. We signed up as a club primarily to reduce our event over heads, especially insurance, in order to raise even more money for the Royal Children’s Hospital. While we don’t run regular events like a “normal” BMX club we do have a lot of social rides. Keep an eye out on our Facebook page for updates.

COVID Plan

BSX Inc COVID safe plan – final

About the Kinglake Area

Accommodation & Food

The Kinglake Pub is a quiet country pub that offers a bistro and accommodation to find out more visit kinglakepub.com.au.

is a quiet country pub that offers a bistro and accommodation to find out more visit kinglakepub.com.au. The Gums Camping Area is situated close to a meandering mountain stream and is nestled amongst tall eucalypts and ferns. The Gums is ideal for families and small groups, with 18 camp sites of which five are suitable for caravans up to 20ft in length. Check parkweb.vic.gov.au/explore/parks/kinglake-national-park/things-to-do/the-gums-camp for details.

is situated close to a meandering mountain stream and is nestled amongst tall eucalypts and ferns. The Gums is ideal for families and small groups, with 18 camp sites of which five are suitable for caravans up to 20ft in length. Check parkweb.vic.gov.au/explore/parks/kinglake-national-park/things-to-do/the-gums-camp for details. Cappa Rossi’s , in the heart of Kinglake, offers a large range of food whether you are looking for a coffee and snack or full blown meal make sure you check out Cappa Rossi’s. See their Facebook page for details at www.facebook.com/Cappa-Rossis-1487046701529050/.

, in the heart of Kinglake, offers a large range of food whether you are looking for a coffee and snack or full blown meal make sure you check out Cappa Rossi’s. See their Facebook page for details at www.facebook.com/Cappa-Rossis-1487046701529050/. Neighbouring town Whittlesea also has a lot of food options available.

What to do

Are you looking to stay in the Kinglake area and not sure what there is to do aside from BSX?

Kinglake Forest Adventures

Kinglake Forest Adventures is an adventure and nature oasis perfect for the young & the young at heart. Offering treetops, zipline, high ropes, freefalls, mountain biking, discovery center, kids birthday parties, team building & outdoor activities, Kinglake Forest Adventures is perfect for your next weekend adventure. Check out their website to find out more at kinglakeforestadventures.com.au.

Kinglake Forest Adventures is an adventure and nature oasis perfect for the young & the young at heart. Offering treetops, zipline, high ropes, freefalls, mountain biking, discovery center, kids birthday parties, team building & outdoor activities, Kinglake Forest Adventures is perfect for your next weekend adventure. Check out their website to find out more at kinglakeforestadventures.com.au. Fun Fields

With 25 Awesome Rides & Attractions, including NEW Volcano Beach Heated WAVE POOL! Funfields is also home to 3 ProSlide WORLD RECORD Waterslides; Kraken Racer, Typhoon & Gravity Wave & many other wet & dry rides including Aqua Shak, Pirate Ship, VR Ride, Go Karts, Alpine Toboggan Slide, Mini Golf and our Kids Zone. Take a look at their website for more info at www.funfields.com.au.

With 25 Awesome Rides & Attractions, including NEW Volcano Beach Heated WAVE POOL! Funfields is also home to 3 ProSlide WORLD RECORD Waterslides; Kraken Racer, Typhoon & Gravity Wave & many other wet & dry rides including Aqua Shak, Pirate Ship, VR Ride, Go Karts, Alpine Toboggan Slide, Mini Golf and our Kids Zone. Take a look at their website for more info at www.funfields.com.au. The Yarra Valley wine region

The Yarra Valley is recognised as one of the world’s premier wine growing regions with over 80 sensational cellar doors, superb restaurants serving fresh regional produce, luxury accommodation, iconic scenery and stunning artwork. Visit visityarravalley.com.au for further details.

wine region The Yarra Valley is recognised as one of the world’s premier wine growing regions with over 80 sensational cellar doors, superb restaurants serving fresh regional produce, luxury accommodation, iconic scenery and stunning artwork. Visit visityarravalley.com.au for further details. Healesville Sanctuary

Healesville Sanctuary is a bushland haven for Australian wildlife. Discover Australia’s majestic birds of prey and magnificent parrots and get up close and personal with a massive range of native Australian animals. Visit www.zoo.org.au/healesville to find out more.

Healesville Sanctuary is a bushland haven for Australian wildlife. Discover Australia’s majestic birds of prey and magnificent parrots and get up close and personal with a massive range of native Australian animals. Visit www.zoo.org.au/healesville to find out more. National parks, waterfalls, and look outs

Visit Kinglake’s national parks offering dramatic views of the Melbourne skyline, Port Phillip Bay, the Yarra Valley and across to the You Yangs. This is a good spot, not far from Melbourne, to go camping, enjoy a bushwalk or have a picnic. Find out more at parkweb.vic.gov.au/explore/parks/kinglake-national-park

Looking for some more BMXing? Be sure not to miss Track Attack in Melbourne’s Eastern Suburbs. Six races over nine days. January 11 – 19. Check www.trackattackbmx.com.au for more information.