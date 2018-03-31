2018 UCI Supercross Round 1 & 2 Schedule and Links

The 2018 UCI Supercross World Cup series kicks off with round 1 & 2 this weekend in Saint Quentin En Yvelines, France.

Here’s a schedule and collection of links that should help you find all the information you should need for following the racing and results over the weekend. The schedule has local starting times for many major cities world wide.

Schedule

Round 1 on Saturday 31 March race starts in France at 17:15

Auckland (1 April) 3:15am London 4:15pm Los Angeles 8:15am Melbourne (1 April) 2:15am New York 11:15am Phoenix (RTB) 8:15am

Round 2 on Sunday 1 April racing starts in France at 16:30

Auckland (2 April) 2:30am London 3:30pm Los Angeles 7:30am Melbourne (2 April) 1:30am New York 10:30am Phoenix (RTB) 7:30am

Live Stream

Links

www.bmx-results.com for Supercross Rankings & Live Results

www.youtube.com/user/bmxlivetv for Live Stream

www.facebook.com/UCIBMXSupercross for up to the minute updates