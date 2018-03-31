  • BMX Gear Calculator iPhone/iPad app

2018 UCI Supercross Round 1 & 2 Schedule and Links

The 2018 UCI Supercross World Cup series kicks off with round 1 & 2 this weekend in Saint Quentin En Yvelines, France.

Here’s a schedule and collection of links that should help you find all the information you should need for following the racing and results over the weekend. The schedule has local starting times for many major cities world wide.

Schedule

Round 1 on Saturday 31 March race starts in France at 17:15

Auckland (1 April) 3:15am
London 4:15pm
Los Angeles 8:15am
Melbourne (1 April) 2:15am
New York 11:15am
Phoenix (RTB) 8:15am

Round 2 on Sunday 1 April racing starts in France at 16:30

Auckland (2 April) 2:30am
London 3:30pm
Los Angeles 7:30am
Melbourne (2 April) 1:30am
New York 10:30am
Phoenix (RTB) 7:30am

Live Stream

Links

