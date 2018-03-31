2018 UCI Supercross Round 1 & 2 Schedule and Links
The 2018 UCI Supercross World Cup series kicks off with round 1 & 2 this weekend in Saint Quentin En Yvelines, France.
Here’s a schedule and collection of links that should help you find all the information you should need for following the racing and results over the weekend. The schedule has local starting times for many major cities world wide.
Schedule
Round 1 on Saturday 31 March race starts in France at 17:15
|Auckland (1 April)
|3:15am
|London
|4:15pm
|Los Angeles
|8:15am
|Melbourne (1 April)
|2:15am
|New York
|11:15am
|Phoenix (RTB)
|8:15am
Round 2 on Sunday 1 April racing starts in France at 16:30
|Auckland (2 April)
|2:30am
|London
|3:30pm
|Los Angeles
|7:30am
|Melbourne (2 April)
|1:30am
|New York
|10:30am
|Phoenix (RTB)
|7:30am
Live Stream
Links
- www.bmx-results.com for Supercross Rankings & Live Results
- www.youtube.com/user/bmxlivetv for Live Stream
- www.facebook.com/UCIBMXSupercross for up to the minute updates
