2018 UCI Supercross Round 3 & 4 Schedule and Links

The 2018 UCI Supercross World Cup series continues with round 3 & 4 this weekend at Papendal, Netherlands.

Here’s a schedule and collection of links that should help you find all the information you should need for following the racing and results over the weekend. The schedule has local starting times for many major cities world wide.

Schedule

Round 3 on Saturday 5 May race starts in Papendal at 14:30

Auckland (6 May) 12:30am
London 1:30pm
Los Angeles 5:30am
Melbourne 10:30pm
New York 8:30am
Phoenix (RTB) 5:30am

Round 4 on Sunday 6 May racing starts in Papendal at 14:00

Auckland (7 May) 12:00am
London 1:00pm
Los Angeles 5:00am
Melbourne 10:00pm
New York 8:00am
Phoenix (RTB) 5:00am

Current Standings after 2 rounds

Elite Men

  1. Joris Daudet (FRA) 265
  2. Niek Kimmann (NED) 265
  3. Romain Mahieu (FRA) 260
  4. Sylvain Andre (FRA) 175
  5. Damien Godet (FRA) 165
  6. Twan Van Gendt (NED) 155
  7. Tore Navrestad (NOR) 135
  8. Corben Sharrah (USA) 135

Elite Women

  1. Laura Smulders (NED) 300
  2. Saya Sakakibara (AUS) 245
  3. Elke Vanhoof (BEL) 205
  4. Natalia Afremova (RUS) 200
  5. Yaroslava Bondarenko (RUS) 175
  6. Judy Baauw (NED) 160
  7. Mariana Pajon (COL) 160
  8. Vineta Petersone (LAT) 150

Live Stream

Links

