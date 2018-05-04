2018 UCI Supercross Round 3 & 4 Schedule and Links
The 2018 UCI Supercross World Cup series continues with round 3 & 4 this weekend at Papendal, Netherlands.
Here’s a schedule and collection of links that should help you find all the information you should need for following the racing and results over the weekend. The schedule has local starting times for many major cities world wide.
Schedule
Round 3 on Saturday 5 May race starts in Papendal at 14:30
|Auckland (6 May)
|12:30am
|London
|1:30pm
|Los Angeles
|5:30am
|Melbourne
|10:30pm
|New York
|8:30am
|Phoenix (RTB)
|5:30am
Round 4 on Sunday 6 May racing starts in Papendal at 14:00
|Auckland (7 May)
|12:00am
|London
|1:00pm
|Los Angeles
|5:00am
|Melbourne
|10:00pm
|New York
|8:00am
|Phoenix (RTB)
|5:00am
Current Standings after 2 rounds
Elite Men
- Joris Daudet (FRA) 265
- Niek Kimmann (NED) 265
- Romain Mahieu (FRA) 260
- Sylvain Andre (FRA) 175
- Damien Godet (FRA) 165
- Twan Van Gendt (NED) 155
- Tore Navrestad (NOR) 135
- Corben Sharrah (USA) 135
Elite Women
- Laura Smulders (NED) 300
- Saya Sakakibara (AUS) 245
- Elke Vanhoof (BEL) 205
- Natalia Afremova (RUS) 200
- Yaroslava Bondarenko (RUS) 175
- Judy Baauw (NED) 160
- Mariana Pajon (COL) 160
- Vineta Petersone (LAT) 150
Live Stream
Links
- bmxpapendal.com for Papedal’s official website
- www.bmx-results.com for Supercross Rankings & Live Results
- www.youtube.com/user/bmxlivetv for Live Stream
- www.facebook.com/UCIBMXSupercross for up to the minute updates
