2018 UCI Supercross Round 3 & 4 Schedule and Links

The 2018 UCI Supercross World Cup series continues with round 3 & 4 this weekend at Papendal, Netherlands.

Here’s a schedule and collection of links that should help you find all the information you should need for following the racing and results over the weekend. The schedule has local starting times for many major cities world wide.

Schedule

Round 3 on Saturday 5 May race starts in Papendal at 14:30

Auckland (6 May) 12:30am London 1:30pm Los Angeles 5:30am Melbourne 10:30pm New York 8:30am Phoenix (RTB) 5:30am

Round 4 on Sunday 6 May racing starts in Papendal at 14:00

Auckland (7 May) 12:00am London 1:00pm Los Angeles 5:00am Melbourne 10:00pm New York 8:00am Phoenix (RTB) 5:00am

Current Standings after 2 rounds

Elite Men

Joris Daudet (FRA) 265 Niek Kimmann (NED) 265 Romain Mahieu (FRA) 260 Sylvain Andre (FRA) 175 Damien Godet (FRA) 165 Twan Van Gendt (NED) 155 Tore Navrestad (NOR) 135 Corben Sharrah (USA) 135

Elite Women

Laura Smulders (NED) 300 Saya Sakakibara (AUS) 245 Elke Vanhoof (BEL) 205 Natalia Afremova (RUS) 200 Yaroslava Bondarenko (RUS) 175 Judy Baauw (NED) 160 Mariana Pajon (COL) 160 Vineta Petersone (LAT) 150

Live Stream

Links

bmxpapendal.com for Papedal’s official website

www.bmx-results.com for Supercross Rankings & Live Results

www.youtube.com/user/bmxlivetv for Live Stream

www.facebook.com/UCIBMXSupercross for up to the minute updates