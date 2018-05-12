  • BMX Gear Calculator iPhone/iPad app

News

2018 UCI Supercross Round 5 & 6 Schedule and Links

The 2018 UCI Supercross World Cup series moves on to Zolder, Belgium for round 5 & 6 this weekend.

Here’s a schedule and collection of links that should help you find all the information you should need for following the racing and results over the weekend. The schedule has local starting times for many major cities world wide.

The two significant changes in the standings since round two are Niek Kimmann moving into the top spot in the men’s standings and Alise Willoughby moving into the top 8 after sitting out the first two rounds and posting some great results at Papendal.

Schedule

Round 5 on Saturday 12 May race starts in Zolder at 13:45

Auckland11:45pm
London12:45pm
Los Angeles4:45am
Melbourne9:45pm
New York7:45am
Phoenix (RTB)4:45am

Round 6 on Sunday 13 May racing starts in Zolder at 13:00

Auckland11:00pm
London12:00pm
Los Angeles4:00am
Melbourne9:00pm
New York7:00am
Phoenix (RTB)4:00am

Current Standings after 4 rounds

Elite Men

  1. Niek Kimmann (NED) 495
  2. Joris Daudet (FRA) 465
  3. Sylvain Andre (FRA) 440
  4. Romain Mahieu (FRA) 385
  5. Twan Van Gendt (NED) 320
  6. Corben Sharrah (USA) 255
  7. Quillan Isidore (GBR) 245
  8. Damien Godet (FRA) 215

Elite Women

  1. Laura Smulders (NED) 550
  2. Saya Sakakibara (AUS) 450
  3. Judy Baauw (NED) 350
  4. Yaroslava Bondarenko (RUS) 350
  5. Natalia Afremova (RUS) 340
  6. Mariana Pajon (COL) 310
  7. Alise Willoughby (USA) 280
  8. Vineta Petersone (LAT) 275

Live Stream

Links

|

