2018 UCI Supercross Round 5 & 6 Schedule and Links

The 2018 UCI Supercross World Cup series moves on to Zolder, Belgium for round 5 & 6 this weekend.

Here’s a schedule and collection of links that should help you find all the information you should need for following the racing and results over the weekend. The schedule has local starting times for many major cities world wide.

The two significant changes in the standings since round two are Niek Kimmann moving into the top spot in the men’s standings and Alise Willoughby moving into the top 8 after sitting out the first two rounds and posting some great results at Papendal.

Schedule

Round 5 on Saturday 12 May race starts in Zolder at 13:45

Auckland 11:45pm London 12:45pm Los Angeles 4:45am Melbourne 9:45pm New York 7:45am Phoenix (RTB) 4:45am

Round 6 on Sunday 13 May racing starts in Zolder at 13:00

Auckland 11:00pm London 12:00pm Los Angeles 4:00am Melbourne 9:00pm New York 7:00am Phoenix (RTB) 4:00am

Current Standings after 4 rounds

Elite Men

Niek Kimmann (NED) 495 Joris Daudet (FRA) 465 Sylvain Andre (FRA) 440 Romain Mahieu (FRA) 385 Twan Van Gendt (NED) 320 Corben Sharrah (USA) 255 Quillan Isidore (GBR) 245 Damien Godet (FRA) 215

Elite Women

Laura Smulders (NED) 550 Saya Sakakibara (AUS) 450 Judy Baauw (NED) 350 Yaroslava Bondarenko (RUS) 350 Natalia Afremova (RUS) 340 Mariana Pajon (COL) 310 Alise Willoughby (USA) 280 Vineta Petersone (LAT) 275

Live Stream

Links

www.bmxzolder.be for Zolder’s official website

www.bmx-results.com for Supercross Rankings & Live Results

www.youtube.com/user/bmxlivetv for Live Stream

www.facebook.com/UCIBMXSupercross for up to the minute updates