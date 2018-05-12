2018 UCI Supercross Round 5 & 6 Schedule and Links
The 2018 UCI Supercross World Cup series moves on to Zolder, Belgium for round 5 & 6 this weekend.
Here’s a schedule and collection of links that should help you find all the information you should need for following the racing and results over the weekend. The schedule has local starting times for many major cities world wide.
The two significant changes in the standings since round two are Niek Kimmann moving into the top spot in the men’s standings and Alise Willoughby moving into the top 8 after sitting out the first two rounds and posting some great results at Papendal.
Schedule
Round 5 on Saturday 12 May race starts in Zolder at 13:45
|Auckland
|11:45pm
|London
|12:45pm
|Los Angeles
|4:45am
|Melbourne
|9:45pm
|New York
|7:45am
|Phoenix (RTB)
|4:45am
Round 6 on Sunday 13 May racing starts in Zolder at 13:00
|Auckland
|11:00pm
|London
|12:00pm
|Los Angeles
|4:00am
|Melbourne
|9:00pm
|New York
|7:00am
|Phoenix (RTB)
|4:00am
Current Standings after 4 rounds
Elite Men
- Niek Kimmann (NED) 495
- Joris Daudet (FRA) 465
- Sylvain Andre (FRA) 440
- Romain Mahieu (FRA) 385
- Twan Van Gendt (NED) 320
- Corben Sharrah (USA) 255
- Quillan Isidore (GBR) 245
- Damien Godet (FRA) 215
Elite Women
- Laura Smulders (NED) 550
- Saya Sakakibara (AUS) 450
- Judy Baauw (NED) 350
- Yaroslava Bondarenko (RUS) 350
- Natalia Afremova (RUS) 340
- Mariana Pajon (COL) 310
- Alise Willoughby (USA) 280
- Vineta Petersone (LAT) 275
Live Stream
Links
- www.bmxzolder.be for Zolder’s official website
- www.bmx-results.com for Supercross Rankings & Live Results
- www.youtube.com/user/bmxlivetv for Live Stream
- www.facebook.com/UCIBMXSupercross for up to the minute updates
