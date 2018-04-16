Australian National Series: Round 2 – Frankston, Vic, This Weekend.

The circus is in town at Frankston, Victoria, this weekend.

Round 2 of Australia’s expanded National Series heads to the sea side town of Frankston. A couple of Superstars of BMX will be joining the line up of Australia’s finest in the elite classes on Sunday in hunt for some UCI points. Current Olympic Gold Medalist USA’s Connor Fields will be joined by training partner and New Zealand Olympian Trent Jones fresh off their Balance BMX coaching clinic in Brisbane.

At this stage the forecast for Frankston over the weekend is showing warm weather, 23 degrees and a shower or two on Saturday and 21 degrees and a shower or two on Sunday.

Location

Frankston BMX Club

101R Old Wells Road, Seaford VIC 3198 Australia

Schedule

(Correct as of 16/4/2018, subject to change)

Saturday 21 April

10:00 – 15:00 Registration (No Registration on Sunday)

11:00 BMXA Takes Control of Venue

11:00 – 11:45 Officials Briefing

Practice

12:00 – 12:45 8yr – 12yr

12:45 – 13:30 13yr – 16yr

13:30 – 14:15 17+

14:15 – 14:45 Championship & Masters 1

14:45 – 15:30 Sprockets

Racing

16:00 – 17:30 Moto 1 (Excl Championship Classes)

17:30 – 18:30 Moto 2 (Excl Championship Classes)

Sunday 22 April

Warmup (No Gates)

07:30 – 07:45 8yr – 12yr

07:45 – 08:00 13yr – 16yr

08:00 – 08:15 17+

08:15 – 08:45 Championship & Masters 1 (Gates practice)

08:45 – 09:00 Sprockets

Racing

09:15 – 10:15 Moto 3 (Moto 1-3 Championship Classes)

10:30 – 11:30 Qualifiers

11:45 – 13:00 Finals

Links

Full National Series dates and locations

ROUND 1: February 17-18 – Penrith BMX Club, NSW (UCI)

ROUND 2: April 21-22 – Frankston BMX Club, VIC* (UCI)

ROUND 3: June 23-24 – Satellite City BMX Club, NT

ROUND 4: July 21-22 – Nerang BMX Club, QLD* (UCI)

ROUND 5: August 18-19 – Cross Keys BMX Club, SA

ROUND 6: September 15-16 – Tuggeranong BMX Club, ACT

ROUND 7: October 20-21 – Launceston BMX Club, TAS