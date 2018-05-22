Supercross Taking Pre-Orders for Latest Cromo Frame

The guys over at Supercross are about to launch another limited cromo frame, the new 450. If the last cromo frames they’ve released are anything to go by they will be very popular, and once they are gone, they are gone.

For the first time I’ve noticed Supercross are doing a pre-order on these, even before they have final images of decals and colours. It’s not surprising that Australia has already put in pre-orders for a large chunk of them. Australia has a big history with Supercross and they appear to be big fans of the cromo frames.

If you are a fan of Supercross and cromo make sure you don’t miss out.

Manufacturers Description

Steel is real!! The SX450 proves that!

You have to know your history, and pay respect to your roots. BMX started decades ago on modified Schwinn Sting -Rays® which were hi tensile steel, brazed and mig welded. Basically death traps by today’s standards. A few BMX dads started to modify these old bikes, and a few even decided to start using Cro-mo tubing that they had been using for their race cars and dragsters. With that the first modern BMX Frame was born.

Now with Supercross, we didn’t build the first modern BMX race frame, heck I don’t think we were even in the first 50 BMX Brands to build frames, but when we did start, we built Cro-mo , which 25 years ago was the best at the time. And the new Supercross SX450 pays tribute to that.

Unlike all the other company’s that are building Modern Retro bikes, or tribute bikes, the SX450 is built to ride.

It is classic in the form that it built from Steel ( Air Hardened Triple Butted Cro-mo to be exact ), and it is Triple Show Chrome Plated, ( got to love Chrome right? ) and it has a Retro style inspired graphic. But that is where the Retro, or Tribute style ends. After that it is all modern, and probably, if not definitely the most advanced Cro-mo race frame available.

It starts out with a full CNC machined Campy integrated head tube, a Tange Prestige, double / triple butted air hardened Cro-mo tube set, a Butted and tapered seatmast with built in seatpost clamp, a CNC’d Euro BB shell, tapered and butted seat stays and chain stays, and back side CNC’d laser cut dropouts w/ 15mm slots welded on to the cut and capped stay ends. And of course what would all of this Cro-mo goodness be with out a full race pedigree so we build it up in our world famous and World Championship winning, Supercross geometry of the ENVY and ENVY BLK race frames.

The Supercross SX450 is a limited production, we are building them in small batches. So you may want to get yours today as we are sure they are going to fly off the dealers shelves as fast as they are on the track.

Please note this is sold as frame only.

All Pre-orders will ship June 15th, 2018

Geometry

Size TT CS HA SA BB Seat Post Fork Type Wheel Size Pro XL 21.25″ 15.2″ 74.5º 70º 11.6″ 27.2mm 1 1/8″ 20 X 1.75 Pro XXL 21.75″ 15.2″ 74.5º 70º 11.6″ 27.2mm 1 1/8″ 20 X 1.75 Pro XXXL 22.25″ 15.2″ 74.5º 70º 11.6″ 27.2mm 1 1/8″ 20 X 1.75 Pro XL 24″ 22″ 15.3″ 73.5º 70º 11.6″ 27.2mm 1 1/8″ 24 X 1.75 Pro 26″ 22.25″ 15.75″ 73º 70º 11.65″ 27.2mm 1 1/8″ 26 X 1.75 * Specifications will vary depending upon your choice of Fork, Tire and Rim selection. Measurements are based off of a Supercross Fork and equal size (ie. 20 X 1.75 front and rear) tire combination. Specifications subject to change without notice.

For more information check www.supercrossbmx.com.

Supercross BMX is distributed in Australia by www.bmxcompound.com.au