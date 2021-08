The 2021 AusCycling Victoria BMX State Championships entries are closing at 10 PM on Sunday 29 August.

That’s right, while Victoria has been in lockdown the State Championships have crept up on us. They are only weeks away with the two day event scheduled for Saturday 9 and Sunday 10 October.

If you plan on competing at the State Championships at Shepparton ensure you get your entries in on time.

