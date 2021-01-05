ABC Hires Robert Kahler as Product Manager

American Bicycle Company Hires Robert Kahler as Product Manager



FULLERTON, CA—American Bicycle Company (ABC) is pleased to announce the addition of industry veteran Robert Kahler to its product management team.



Kahler brings with him almost than 30 years in the bicycle industry. He grew up working in his parents’ bike shop, The Finish Line Pro Bike Shop in El Centro, California. He worked there for 10 years before taking a job at GT Bicycles, where he worked for 19 years as BMX product manager.



“Robert’s experience as a BMX product manager will be a big help to us as we develop a full line of racing and retro bikes and frames. We are really excited to have him join the team,” said Marc Cote, ABC’s owner.





Kahler began working at ABC in September. He is using his decades of experience working with factories in Taiwan and China to get Race Inc.’s BMX race frames and retro bike lines finished as soon as possible.



“I’m really stoked to be developing BMX products with ABC. We have some really big and very cool plans for racing and retro. The racing frames they designed really push innovation and look great and the retro bikes are spot-on for the market,” Kahler said.



Kahler has been an avid cyclist for most of his life. He started racing BMX at the age of 12 in 1977, earning the number 1 plate in the ABA’s Cal-2 district at 15. He has raced everything from BMX and mountain bikes to road and track.



About ABC

At ABC, we work to build quality BMX products. We do this by designing and developing innovative frames, bikes and related programs that enhance the enjoyment of riding and boost racing performance whether it’s at the local pump track, the World Cup circuit or the Olympic Village.