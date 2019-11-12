Bacchus Marsh Grand Opening Sunday 17 November

Victoria’s newest BMX Club, The Bacchus Marsh BMX Club, will celebrate it’s Grand Opening this Sunday 17 November.

Here’s the details.

Let’s get excited we are about to hold our long awaited Grand Opening and first clubby this will be a just for fun clubby with all riders awarded equally. The aim of this event is to raise much needed funds for future events, give our newer committee members some hands on experience at a race event and give riders the opportunity to ride our new track. This will be a great event for some last minute race training on a large track one week before state championships.

Date: Sunday 17th November 2019

Place:Bacchus Marsh BMX Club, Bacchus Marsh Racecourse Recreation Reserve, Bacchus Marsh-Balliang Road Maddingley Vic.

Time: Opening Ceremony 9:00AM

Grand Opening First Lap all riders 9:15AM

Sign In: 9:30AM- 10:30AM

Racing Start: 11:00AM

Cost: $8 per rider capped at $20 for family of three or more.

Competitors must be BMXA licensed to participate.

For more information visit: facebook.com/BacchusMarshBMXClub