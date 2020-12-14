Bare Creek Bike Park Now Open

For those BMXers who enjoy a good bike park, Australia’s biggest bike park, the Bare Creek Bike Park, which is located in Belrose NSW, is now officially open to the public.

The Bare Creek Bike Park project was a massive undertaking. The project was funded and built by the NSW Government and managed by Northern Beaches Council.

The park features 1.6 kilometres of downhill bike trails, flow trails, skills and dirt jump areas, a pump track, walking trails, a dedicated access road, as well as toilets, drinking fountains, bike maintenance stations and onsite parking for up to 40 cars – it’s the perfect playground for outdoor enthusiasts.

The track is suitable for all levels with less experienced riders being able to start on the pump track and skills area before working through a progression zone and then tackling the advanced gravity trails.

Park may close at anytime due to weather conditions (rain, wet track, high winds, fire danger). Pump track may stay open during other adverse weather conditions.

Check opening times and closures at northernbeaches.nsw.gov.au/things-to-do/recreation-area/bare-creek-bike-park