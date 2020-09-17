Check out Bobby Bike’s BMX 4 L!fe on Spotify

I have no idea who Bobby Bike is but when I started listening to BMX 4 L!fe on Spotify I was hooked from the starting B M X chant in the opening track “BMX Anthem”.

BMX 4 L!fe isn’t about to take BMX racing to the mainstream and we won’t see Bobby Bike doing any collabs with your favourite musicians any time soon. But I can imagine BMXers world wide adding Bobby Bike to their playlists along side the well played Rad Movie Soundtrack.

My favourite track is Ride My Bike, for me BMX is that simple, “the sun is out and all I care about is riding my bike”, that’s closely followed the motivating “Give Me a Shot” which samples legendary coach Burlin Harris.

My daughter was mesmerised by “A Lot of Trophies”, she was quickly attracted to the sampled interview with the young racer talking about BMX. “Sooo, yeah”.

Connor Fields is an inspiration, a BMX god for many, who’d have thought that the Olympic Gold Medallist would be immortalised in song. “Chasin’ the dream on his Chase machine, bringing on the heat, making it look so seamless.”

BMX 4 L!fe is simple and I’ll probably get sick of it after a week or so but for now I’m entertained.

Thanks Bobby Bike, BMX 4 L!fe is a whole lot of fun, I’m a fan.

