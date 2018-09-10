DRT Industries New Website

Ordering your clothing from Australia’s favourite BMX clothing brand, DRT Industries, just got a whole lot easier. The guys at DRT have been working hard and now have their range of products online and ready for purchase.

Divided up into Adult, Youth and Sale categories the website is quick and easy to navigate and to make it even easier there are a bunch of filters so you can narrow down your search even further.

Tees start at about $25, Crew Jumpers from $40 and Hoodies from $55. Our favourite Windbreaker is still available and at a nice price of $65.

There is a bunch of gear in the Sale category, make sure you check them out too.

For all of your bmx culture wear make sure you check out www.drt-industries.com