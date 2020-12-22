ECITV – 100% BMX Racing Show: Episode 30 “Touched”
We recorded episode 30 of ECITV, the last for the year, at the BSX compound and discussed
00:33 New products from Answer, StayStrong and Ikon
07:40 Interview with Troy Tomay about Track Attack
24:59 BSX2021 feature
37:12 Bloopers (Back by popular demand)
General Discussion (Jump to 00:33)
New Stuff
- StayStrong
- Platforms Pedals in Junior and Pro sizes
- Seats
- Top and Frontload Stems
- Answer
- 20MM through axle
- Tapered headset
- OS20 Pinnacle rims
- Lock on grips in pink min/pro and flange and flangeless
- Number plates in orange mini and pro
- Ikon
- Carbon rims 20 x 1 1/8″ and 1 3/8″
- ECI now has Afterpay
- Bare Creek Bike Park was officially opened but appears to have been affected by rain and a COVID closure in the Northern Beaches area in NSW
- No Answer BMX Show Us Ya Bike this episode
Don’t forget to send in your submissions to ecitv.com.au/bike
Track Attack (Jump to 07:40)
- Discussion with Troy Tomay about all things Track Attack 2021
- trackattackbmx.com.au/
- facebook.com/TrackAttackBmx/
BSX2021 (Jump to 24:59)
- Shane gives us the low down on BSX and what prizes to expect for BSX2021
- bmxultra.com/bsx
- facebook.com/bsxinc
Bloopers (Jump to 37:12)
Back by popular demand
Merry Christmas and Happy new year from the ECITV crew!
Thanks to everyone who contributed to this episode and a special thanks to Answer BMX, ECI BMX, bmxultra.com and Supercross BMX Australia for their ongoing support. A massive shout out to our subscribers.
