ECITV – 100% BMX Racing Show: Episode 30 “Touched”

We recorded episode 30 of ECITV, the last for the year, at the BSX compound and discussed

00:33 New products from Answer, StayStrong and Ikon

07:40 Interview with Troy Tomay about Track Attack

24:59 BSX2021 feature

37:12 Bloopers (Back by popular demand)

General Discussion (Jump to 00:33)

New Stuff

StayStrong Platforms Pedals in Junior and Pro sizes Seats Top and Frontload Stems

Answer 20MM through axle Tapered headset OS20 Pinnacle rims Lock on grips in pink min/pro and flange and flangeless Number plates in orange mini and pro

Ikon Carbon rims 20 x 1 1/8″ and 1 3/8″

ECI now has Afterpay

Bare Creek Bike Park was officially opened but appears to have been affected by rain and a COVID closure in the Northern Beaches area in NSW

No Answer BMX Show Us Ya Bike this episode

Don’t forget to send in your submissions to ecitv.com.au/bike

Track Attack (Jump to 07:40)

Discussion with Troy Tomay about all things Track Attack 2021

trackattackbmx.com.au/

facebook.com/TrackAttackBmx/

BSX2021 (Jump to 24:59)

Shane gives us the low down on BSX and what prizes to expect for BSX2021

bmxultra.com/bsx

facebook.com/bsxinc

Bloopers (Jump to 37:12)

Back by popular demand

