Product Spotlight: Cult Vick Behm & 24″ Race Frame

If you are a looking for a solid race frame that won’t break the bank and can handle abuse at the race track and session the trails the Cult “Vick Behm” signature frame might be right up your alley. I think one of these would look pretty good getting around my backyard trails, very tempting indeed. In an industry where everyone is going more Vegas with MX or Nascar design and bright colours the Cult race frames will stand out and to be honest I find the pared back “no BS let’s just ride” look far more appealing. After all it’s a race, not a fashion parade. If you are looking for a 24″ with a 22″ top tube they have you covered too.

The Vick Behm race frame looks to have the same specs as the earlier Cult Race 20 frames with some additional sizes and of course the signature head tube decal.

Freestyle brands building BMX race frames isn’t new, it’s been happening quite a bit lately, and given that BMX was born from racing it’s not surprising they would be drawn back to their roots. Their frames will appeal more to those who like the feel of cromo, can’t be bothered with the carbon “arms race” or obviously fans of the Cult brand.

Looking at the geometry these frames have a slightly shorter rear end than most other race frames, but there’s not denying they were built to win, not just compete. Cromo’s not dead!

Manufacturer’s Description

Vick Behm Race Frame

Made out of chromoly… Euro BB… Built in chain tensioners… Just over 4lbs…

4 sizes: Expert 20.5″ Standard 21″ Pro XL 21.5” & Pro XXL 21.8”

74° ht / 73° st / 14.5 – 15.5“ cs / 11.5” bb

8.5“ standover

27.2mm seatpost size / 30mm seat clamp

3/8” dropouts

** black **

Vick Behm Signature…

24″ Race Frame

Made out of chromoly… 24″ Wheelbase… Euro BB… Built in chain tensioners… Just over 4lbs…

22″ toptube / 74° ht / 70° st / *** shorter 14.6″ – 15.6″ cs *** / 12” bb

10.5“ standover

27.2mm seatpost size / 30mm seat clamp

3/8” dropouts

** black **

Race forks and bars are also available.

For more information check out the Cult web site at cultcrew.com or the Australian distributors Family Distribution at familydistribution.com.au.