Rad Movie 35th Anniversary October 14

Rad is one of those movies that doesn’t need to be described to BMXers, it’s deeply rooted into our culture.

The USA are celebrating the 35th anniversary of Rad in style. How will you celebrate it?

fathomevents.com/events/Rad-35th-Anniversary

IN THEATERS THU, OCT 14

Rad 35th Anniversary

In celebration of its 35th anniversary, the 1986 BMX racing film, Rad returns to theaters for one-night-only. Featuring a new 35th anniversary restoration, the film stars Bill Allen (Cru Jones), Lori Loughlin (Christian Hollings), Talia Shire (Mrs. Jones), Jack Weston (Duke Best), and Ray Walston (Burton Timmer), along with 1984 Olympic gymnastics champion Bart Connor (Bart Taylor).

As part of the Rad 35th Anniversary event, fans will see for the first time “A Rad Documentary – Inside the BMX Movie That Changed Everything.” Featuring never-before-seen interviews with the cast and crew and behind-the-scenes footage, the documentary gives audiences an inside look into the making of the film that helped catapult the extreme popularity of the 1980s BMX fad.