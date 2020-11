Aloha BMXers! Did you the Vans Australia Black Friday sales? Don’t worry Vans Australia have put on a Cyber Weekend sale where you can save up to 50% off selected styles. But you want to be quick to take advantage of these savings so close to Christmas, and it’s only running for 2 days. You might have to wait until boxing day for the next opportunity to save this kind of money.

Click the link below and feast your eyes on the goodies.