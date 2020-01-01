Video: Answer BMX Dagger Carbon Fork Options

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

ECI have cranked out another video this one explains the current Answer Dagger carbon fork options.

Video Description

Take a look at the current range of Answer BMX Dagger forks.

The original 10mm Pro Fork with 1 1/8″ steerer.

The 20mm Pro Fork with 1 1/8″ steerer.

And the brand new 1 1/8 – 1.5″ tapered Pro Fork in 10mm. (20mm available soon)

There are also coloured top caps for further customisation.

Check eciimports.com for details.