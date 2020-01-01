Video: Answer BMX Dagger Carbon Fork Options
ECI have cranked out another video this one explains the current Answer Dagger carbon fork options.
Video Description
Take a look at the current range of Answer BMX Dagger forks.
- The original 10mm Pro Fork with 1 1/8″ steerer.
- The 20mm Pro Fork with 1 1/8″ steerer.
- And the brand new 1 1/8 – 1.5″ tapered Pro Fork in 10mm. (20mm available soon)
There are also coloured top caps for further customisation.
Check eciimports.com for details.
Posted in: News