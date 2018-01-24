Product Spotlight: Profile Racing 50th Anniversary Tees

Profile Racing have hit a massive milestone this year and have been celebrating in many ways, including these two cool commemorative tees.

Profile Racing 50th Anniversary “Shield” Logo Tee

4 color breast and back logo.

Water Based Ink.

Sizes S, M, L, XL, and XXL.

Printed in the USA.

Profile Racing “LEGACY” Tee

100% cotton with water based screen print.

Legacy logo in gold, printed on a black blank.

Printed in the USA.

Distributed Across Australia by Elite Cycle Imports

Profile Racing is distributed across Australia by Elite Cycle Imports who are celebrating 20 years of distributing BMX products this year.

ECI work closely with local retail stores to make sure you can get the hubs you want the way you want them and at unbeatable prices.