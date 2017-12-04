Track Attack & Answer/SSquared BSX – 7 Races 9 Days Tracks Locked

The locations for the 2018 Track Attack series have finally been released. Track attack has been running for around 15 or so years now and is hosted by the Eastern Region, which includes tracks in Melbourne’s Eastern & South Eastern suburbs. For the first time since it was created the event will be dropping one of the original clubs, South Eastern, for the new Casey Fields track which is yet to host an open race meeting.

Track Attack is a series of 6 races in 9 days with the Answer/SSquared BSX being held on one of the rest/non-competition days.

Here’s how the schedule for the week looks.

13 Jan, Saturday – Round 1

Lilydale BMX Track – Lilydale

Eastfield BMX Track – Kilsyth

Kinglake Victoria

Knox BMX Track – Knoxfield

Frankston BMX Track – Seaford

Park Orchards BMX Track – Park Orchards

Casey BMX Track – Cranbourne East

For full Track Attack details check www.bmxv.com.au or www.facebook.com/TrackAttackBmx