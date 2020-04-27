Pedaling Innovations Next Generation Catalyst Evo Pedal

Pedaling Innovations are famous for their massive platform pedal that’s quite popular among the flat pedal fraternity. The size is not a gimmick, the guys at PI have some solid reasoning behind their groundbreaking pedal design. The size of the platform provides greater grip and comfort and a mid pedal stance allows for improved pedal stroke.

The Evo is the next step in the evolution of the Catalyst pedal. The pedals are a smidge lighter than the originals with more aggressive pins for better grip and improved internals.

Manufacturers Description

Extruded and Machined using our exclusive mold using 6061 Aluminum with T6 Heat Treatment

Manufactured in the UK by Superstar Components using parts and materials with a proven track record for durability and quality

Designed to connect the front and back ends of arch of the foot, it is the longest platform for your foot on the market

Dual sealed bearings and IGUS Bushing internals

Heat treated Cr-Mo Spindle that is compatible with a standard 8 mm allen

10 rear entry pins per side with a two step design to maximize grip and strategically placed to take full advantage of the new, optimized foot position possible with this design

Available in 4 anodized colors: Black, Blue, Red and Silver

Pedal Stats Length – 5.6”/ 143 mm Width – 3.75”/ 95 mm Thickness – .6”/ 16 mm Weight – 510 grams per pair



Check them out at pedalinginnovations.com