    Pedaling Innovations Next Generation Catalyst Evo Pedal

    Pedaling Innovations are famous for their massive platform pedal that’s quite popular among the flat pedal fraternity. The size is not a gimmick, the guys at PI have some solid reasoning behind their groundbreaking pedal design. The size of the platform provides greater grip and comfort and a mid pedal stance allows for improved pedal stroke.

    The Evo is the next step in the evolution of the Catalyst pedal. The pedals are a smidge lighter than the originals with more aggressive pins for better grip and improved internals.

    Manufacturers Description

    • Extruded and Machined using our exclusive mold using 6061 Aluminum with T6 Heat Treatment
    • Manufactured in the UK by Superstar Components using parts and materials with a proven track record for durability and quality
    • Designed to connect the front and back ends of arch of the foot, it is the longest platform for your foot on the market
    • Dual sealed bearings and IGUS Bushing internals
    • Heat treated Cr-Mo Spindle that is compatible with a standard 8 mm allen
    • 10 rear entry pins per side with a two step design to maximize grip and strategically placed to take full advantage of the new, optimized foot position possible with this design
    • Available in 4 anodized colors: Black, Blue, Red and Silver
    • Pedal Stats
      • Length – 5.6”/ 143 mm
      • Width – 3.75”/ 95 mm
      • Thickness – .6”/ 16 mm
      • Weight – 510 grams per pair

    Check them out at pedalinginnovations.com

