Pedaling Innovations Next Generation Catalyst Evo Pedal
Pedaling Innovations are famous for their massive platform pedal that’s quite popular among the flat pedal fraternity. The size is not a gimmick, the guys at PI have some solid reasoning behind their groundbreaking pedal design. The size of the platform provides greater grip and comfort and a mid pedal stance allows for improved pedal stroke.
The Evo is the next step in the evolution of the Catalyst pedal. The pedals are a smidge lighter than the originals with more aggressive pins for better grip and improved internals.
Manufacturers Description
- Extruded and Machined using our exclusive mold using 6061 Aluminum with T6 Heat Treatment
- Manufactured in the UK by Superstar Components using parts and materials with a proven track record for durability and quality
- Designed to connect the front and back ends of arch of the foot, it is the longest platform for your foot on the market
- Dual sealed bearings and IGUS Bushing internals
- Heat treated Cr-Mo Spindle that is compatible with a standard 8 mm allen
- 10 rear entry pins per side with a two step design to maximize grip and strategically placed to take full advantage of the new, optimized foot position possible with this design
- Available in 4 anodized colors: Black, Blue, Red and Silver
- Pedal Stats
- Length – 5.6”/ 143 mm
- Width – 3.75”/ 95 mm
- Thickness – .6”/ 16 mm
- Weight – 510 grams per pair
Check them out at pedalinginnovations.com
