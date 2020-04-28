Product Spotlight: Tubolito Tubo-BMX Tubes

Here’s something for the weight weenies. Have you done everything you can think of to reduce weight on your kids, or your own bike? Are you left scratching your head trying to find somewhere else to shed a couple of extra grams? Contemplating drilling out your carbon rims or, maybe a less drastic approach, removing every second titanium spoke? Don’t! Please don’t! Tubolito have come up with some super light, strong and (apparently also) compact tubes that are worth a look.

While the 20″ tubes are likely to fit 1.75″ and above and there are smaller tubes for 20 x 1 1/8″ – 1 3/8″. Unfortunately if you are looking for tubes for 1.4-1.6 rims you are out of luck, at least for now.

Is this the future of BMX tubes? Maybe, but perhaps not when the tube is about seven times the price of a standard tube.

Manufacturer’s Description

Aim high: 54% lighter, 2X puncture resistance and 50% smaller packed size compared to standard rubber tubes. It’s why the Tubo-BMX jumps to new heights. It’s made for 20” BMX tires from 1.8” and 2.4” and 1 1/8 – 1 3/8 widths and its low weight and super toughness are made to hit the park.

Currently available in 3 different sizes

20 x 1 1/8″ – 1 3/8″

Weight: 39g

20 x 1.8″ – 2.4″

Weight: 58g

24 x 1.8″ – 2.4″

Weight: 69g

