ECITV Dozer’s Dad Joke Battle: Hayden Fletcher Vs The Dozer

Welcome to the second Dozer’s Dad Joke Battle brought to you by ECITV.

This time the Dozer takes on young Victorian Pro BMX Racer Hayden Fletcher. The competition is stiff in this head to head battle of wits.

Rumour is there was a lot on the line and the two may have resorted to performance enhancers but we are still waiting for the official results from JokeSADA.

All I can say is that Hayden didn’t have the advantage of youth in this neck and neck battle, and he’s perhaps lucky that he was in the safety of his own home and able to avoid a sneaky nudge from the Dozer.

Would you like to see a rematch?

Visit ecitv.com.au