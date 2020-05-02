    News

    ECITV – 100% BMX Racing Show: Episode 7 “Girl On Fire”

    Welcome to ECITV’s Episode 7 our Women in BMX racing feature. We interview elite racers Lauren Reynolds and Gemma-Lee Thomas and volunteer/official Danielle Pompe. Of course we have our Show Us Ya Bike segment too.

    What’s in this Episode

    00:52 General Discussion
    03:24 Interview with Lauren Reynolds
    28:55 Show us ya bike
    36:42 Interview with Gemma-Lee Thomas
    47:34 Interview with Danielle Pompe
    1:04:14 Coming Up
    1:06:08 Bloopers

    General Discussion (Jump to 00:52)
    – Kai’s Fundraiser 77 for 77
        – Elite riders raising money for their fallen Comrade, started by the Willoughby’s – Sam and Alise
            – Saya’s video: https://www.facebook.com/sayasakakiba…
    – Rider’s Life Staystrong V3 unboxing Luke Christiano
        – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LWOZI…
    – Sam Willoughby will be going live on the BMXA Instagram this Sunday at 12PM (AEST) to answer all your questions!
        – https://www.instagram.com/bmxaustralia

    Interview with Lauren Reynolds (Jump to 03:24)
    – 2 x Olympian who’s set to qualify for her third at Tokyo

    Show Us Ya Bike (Jump to 28:55)
    – Bree
    – Paul Knox
    – Ryan & Texas Whitling
    – Shane Elliot

    Interview with Gemma-Lee Thomas (Jump to 36:42)
    – Australian elite racer & coach

    Interview with Danielle Pompe (Jump to 47:34)
    – Volunteer & Ballarat BMX Club Committee Member

    Coming Up (Jump to 1:04:14)
    – Interview with young up and coming pro Nathan Glab about racing, Supercross events in Australia and coaching – Episode 8
    – More Michael Bias
    – We will get on to some more tech talk
        – Alloy cranks Vs Cromo cranks

    Bloopers (Jump to 1:06:08)

