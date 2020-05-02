ECITV – 100% BMX Racing Show: Episode 7 “Girl On Fire”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span>

Welcome to ECITV’s Episode 7 our Women in BMX racing feature. We interview elite racers Lauren Reynolds and Gemma-Lee Thomas and volunteer/official Danielle Pompe. Of course we have our Show Us Ya Bike segment too.

What’s in this Episode

00:52 General Discussion

03:24 Interview with Lauren Reynolds

28:55 Show us ya bike

36:42 Interview with Gemma-Lee Thomas

47:34 Interview with Danielle Pompe

1:04:14 Coming Up

1:06:08 Bloopers

General Discussion (Jump to 00:52)

– Kai’s Fundraiser 77 for 77

– Elite riders raising money for their fallen Comrade, started by the Willoughby’s – Sam and Alise

– Saya’s video: https://www.facebook.com/sayasakakiba…

– Rider’s Life Staystrong V3 unboxing Luke Christiano

– https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LWOZI…

– Sam Willoughby will be going live on the BMXA Instagram this Sunday at 12PM (AEST) to answer all your questions!

– https://www.instagram.com/bmxaustralia

Interview with Lauren Reynolds (Jump to 03:24)

– 2 x Olympian who’s set to qualify for her third at Tokyo

Show Us Ya Bike (Jump to 28:55)

– Bree

– Paul Knox

– Ryan & Texas Whitling

– Shane Elliot

Interview with Gemma-Lee Thomas (Jump to 36:42)

– Australian elite racer & coach

Interview with Danielle Pompe (Jump to 47:34)

– Volunteer & Ballarat BMX Club Committee Member

Coming Up (Jump to 1:04:14)

– Interview with young up and coming pro Nathan Glab about racing, Supercross events in Australia and coaching – Episode 8

– More Michael Bias

– We will get on to some more tech talk

– Alloy cranks Vs Cromo cranks

Bloopers (Jump to 1:06:08)

