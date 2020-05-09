ECITV – 100% BMX Racing Show: Episode 8 “We Are Family”

In Episode 8 of ECITV we interview local upcoming Pro Racer Nathan Glab. We have more awesome bikes on Show Us Ya Bike. Michael Bias joins us for another Bias Opinion where he shares his experiences from the Redbull Pumptrack World Championships qualifier in New Zealand. We discuss Alloy vs Cromo cranks with Michael Bias, Paul Knox and Bill Ryan. Enjoy.

What’s in this Episode

1:00 General Discussion

6:33 Interview with Nathan Glab

23:14 Show Us Ya Bike

32:57 The Bias Opinion with Michael Bias

48:28 Tech talk: Alloy Vs Cromo cranks

– 53:30 Michael Bias (New Zealand Elite Racer)

– 54:06 Paul Knox (ECITV Tech Guru/bmxultra.com)

– 57:57 Bill Ryan (Supercrossbmx.com & Speedline Parts)

1:16:09 Coming Up

1:22:17 Bloopers

General Discussion (Jump to 1:00)

– Thanks to Kyle Hadland for helping us with some bugs on the website this week. If you find any bugs just let us know and we’ll fix them right away.

– A new Challenge has been set to help raise money for Kai Sakakibara set by Portia Eden for all non pros, who might not want to bench press 77 KGS or Pounds

Number of squats in 77 seconds

Here’s a link to our friend Danielle Pompe participating in the Challenge

https://www.facebook.com/dpompe/video…

– Caroline Buchanan is on the back of Nutri-Grain cereal packets. This must be the first time a BMXer has been sharing breakfast with Australians since Jamie Hales in the 80’s

– Rennen’s gear calculator which includes decimal gears and roll out as well as gear inches.

Interview with Nathan Glab (Jump to 6:33)

– We talk to Nathan Glab about

– Racing

– Supercross events in Australia

– Coaching

Show Us Ya Bike (Jump to 23:14)

– Graham Scarth X 2

– Kyle Hadland X 3

– Don’t forget to send in your bike photos along with Tee Size and return address….for us to show on upcoming episodes.

The Bias Opinion (Jump to 32:57)

– We will catch up with Elite BMXer Michael Bias from New Zealand

– Talk about the Redbull Pump track world qualifier

– Winning run video

https://www.instagram.com/p/B-JkbA2gl…

Alloy vs Cromo cranks (Jump to 48:28)

– Weights (Size cranks 175mm no bb and with spider)

– Brand/Model – Weight (grams) – Price

– Shimano DXR – 765 – 995

– Promax HF – 838* – 449

– Profile Elite Ti Spindle – 872 – 899

– Box 3 – 1020* – 449

– Profile NoBoss Ti spindle 6” – 1357 – 499

– Profile NoBoss CroMo Spindle 6” – 1453 – 399

– Excess LSP – 770 – 369

– Insight RLC – 865 – 319

– Answer Accelerator – 745 – 599

– Speedline Elite Hollow Pro – 739 – 699

* Plus pedal washers

– Opinions from

– Michael Bias – New Zealand elite racer

– Paul Knox – Our tech guru

– Bill Ryan – Discusses crank technology from cromo to alloy to carbon to 3d printing

– What is Q Factor

– https://www.cyclingweekly.com/news/la…

Coming Up (Jump to 1:16:09)

– A Dad Joke Battle with Tony Harvey and Tom Siinmaa coming mid week

– We’re lining up some more interviews for you

– let us know who you would like to hear from

Bloopers (Jump to 1:22:17)

