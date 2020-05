The sport of BMX lost another legend on the weekend. We were saddened by the news of Mike Devitt’s passing. Mike, of course, is best known for his involvement in the legendary SE brand in the early years. While he didn’t have his name to the brand he was instrumental in making it the brand that it was and what it would become. Mike was also a partner in the short lived Alliant BMX brand and a USABMX Hall of Famer.

RIP Mike Devitt, your BMX family will miss you.