Product Spotlight: Supercross Carbon BMX Pro Bar

Bill Ryan from Supercross BMX announced a carbon handlebar was coming on ECITV Episode 3. Today they released the first photos of the new handlebars on their Instagram and Facebook accounts.

You may be thinking what’s new, pro sized carbon bars have been available before, and you’d be right, but where are they now?

Supercross looked at the short comings of the earlier bars, have applied their own R&D and have come up with what they consider the ultimate race bars. Sure the feel and the price might not be for everyone but for those looking for the advantage over others these might just be what you are looking for.

In short the handlebars feature

3 sizes (7.5″, 8″ and 8.5″ rise)

Super light weight

“Ultimate stiffness”

31.8 Clamp area

Available soon

Manufacturer’s Description

The Supercross BMX Carbon Pro Bar is designed for the ultimate racer. The rider who demands the ultimate stiffness in the front of their bike. They are not for everyone. If you think that you need the ultimate race bar, then keep on reading, otherwise our 4130 Cro-mo Heat Treated Pro Bars are probably the best for you.

In order to build the Ultimate Carbon Pro Race Bar, they have to be built stiff, and they have to be built strong, they give you the ultimate power to pull out of the gate and transmit every bit of it right on thru as you force that first pedal down out of the gate and give you control and stiffness as you pull that second pedal up. No flex here. Every bit of track noise is transmitted directly to the rider for the ultimate in rider sensitivity and handling.

With it’s full Monocoque Torray T-700S High Compaction Construction that is the same construction as the ENVY BLK and the BLK Forks. It receives the same time consuming hand layup , the wrapping, the molding, the finishing and the testing. These are bars you know you can trust.

It utilizes a larger 31.8 Clamp area to resist “Hulk” type crushing and offer better front end control while maintaining the standard 7/8″ grip and Brake Lever area.

The Bend and Sweep is the same as our infamous Flatline Bar, so it is easy for you to upgrade and feel comfortable.

Supercross Pro Carbon – 7.5″ Rise

Width – 28″

Rise – 7.5″

Back Sweep – 6º

Up Sweep- 2º

Clamp Width – 50 mm

Bar Weight – 10.7 ounces ( 300 Grams )

Supercross Pro Carbon – 8″ Rise

Width – 28″

Rise – 8″

Back Sweep – 6º

Up Sweep- 2º

Clamp Width – 50 mm

Bar Weight – 12.8 ounces ( 360 Grams )

Supercross Pro Carbon – 8.5″ Rise

Width – 30″

Rise – 8.5″

Back Sweep – 6º

Up Sweep- 2º

Clamp Width – 50 mm

Bar Weight – 15 ounces ( 420 Grams )

Oh and did we say there’s no weight limit?? Oh yea, no weight limit. These are a racing bar. And we recommend that you know your limits. And just like a cro-mo bar, or aluminum bar, they can and will break under the right ( or wrong ) circumstances. So be smart with your riding, and know your limits. But know that these have been tested to the EXTREME limits before we have thought about introducing these. We have seen too many failed Carbon bars over the year to want to try to bring out something that isn’t going to break.

