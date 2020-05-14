Alienation’s New Tubeless Tire Sealant

Are you running tubeless tires on your BMX race bike? Are you finding the generic sealants are letting you down, and your tire? Sick of seeing your sealant leak through the side walls of your tubeless tires?

Alienation have identified the issues with using MTB sealant for BMX racing, which have much thinner sidewalls, and have come up with their own solution that not only works with BMX racing specific tires but across the board.

Manufacturer’s Description

BLUE MAGIC TIRE SEALANT: A quick sealing formula that utilizes multiple sizes, shapes, and densities of coagulants. This disperses them through the liquid allowing them to seal the puncture as quickly as possible.

EASY TO INSTALL: Use filler bottle tip for easy dispensing into the valve or pour into an open tire.

LONG LASTING: Lasts up to 6 months depending on usage conditions. Less worrying about your sealant, more riding!

USES: BMX, Mountain Bike, Road Bike, Cross Bike, 29er and more!

Alienation are distributed across Australia by Elite Cycle Imports www.eciimports.com. For more information about Alienation check out www.alienationbmx.com.