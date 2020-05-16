ECITV – 100% BMX Racing Show: Episode 9 “See a Little Light”

We’ve changed things up for episode 9 of ECITV. A shorter format for the show with more information packed in. What more could you want? We discuss lifting COVID restrictions, 3D Printing, carbon handlebars from Supercross BMX, some cool videos from Wheatie BMX and we Interview Dane Anderson from Dane Design Components.

General Discussion (Jump to 0:28)

– It’s nice to see that COVID-19 restrictions are slowly being lifted and things are slowly coming back to normality. It would be nice to just catch up with friends on the bikes again.

– Tracks are opening up again across the country and the world. USABMX have announced their first National in 3 weeks. The Bounce Back Nationals June 5-7 at Mayes County BMX, just outside of Tulsa. It looks like it will be a while before Australian tracks get back to regular racing though.

– It seems that 3D Printing is making it’s way onto the BMX track. Brenton from Adelaide saw our interview with Bill Ryan where we discussed 3D Printed parts for BMX racing and sent us these pics of some parts he’s made for his kids

– Carbon handlebars from Supercross BMX. 3 pro sizes (7.5, 8 and 8.5” rise), light weight, no weight limitations and 31.8mm clamping area.

– Aaron Wheatland (Wheatie) sent us in some photos of his bike, but with no SUYB segment this week we’ll share some of the video of a pump track build and bike build he’s done during lock down.

– Link to Wheatie’s Youtube channel: youtube.com/channel/UC-8kMe4ogKFqbUnPYSDTIMQ

Interview with Dane Anderson from Dane Designs (Jump to 10:38)

– Former bmxultra.com team rider Dane Anderson, who is now on the Crisp Factory Team, used some downtime in his racing to create Dane Designs who started with stems and have grown significantly over the past couple of years.

– It’s great to see a homegrown brand with some locally made products.

Bloopers (Jump to 32:00)

