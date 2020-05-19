bmxultra.com’s Online Gear Calculator Updated

Until today the original bmxultra.com online Gear Calculator has only displayed results in Gear Inches but since we’ve had people asking for Roll Out we’ve added that as an alternative. Gear Inches is the default option, and you just need to select Roll Out if you would like to change.

As always we will continue to push forward with developing the calculator so expect more updates in the near future.

For the OS20 fans we have also refined the measurements for Tioga’s OS20 tire options.

Visit the Gear Calculator

In case you missed it we also have a reverse look up calculator. You can enter the Gear Inches you would like to match, select the gearing ranges and tire options and it will provide you with all the gear and tire options that closely match your preferences.

Click here to visit the Reverse Look Up Gear Calculator.