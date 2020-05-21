BMX Sizing Chart

Over the years we’ve been building online tools for BMXers, our gear chart is the most popular of them, but some years ago we also created a sizing chart.

BMXers who are new to the sport are often left baffled about bike set up. Things like crank length, frame length, stem length and handlebar height and width often leave people wondering. Our interactive sizing chart was created to help demystify the complexities of set up and provide sizing that is roughly correct based on some simple measurements. Sure there’s no hard and fast rule, but it’s a great guide to get people started.

Click here to check out the Sizing Chart. Once you are done let us know what you think.