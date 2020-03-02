Big Chair Interview with Hayden Fletcher (Australia)

I’ve always been a big fan of Hayden Fletcher, he’s the epitome of the Aussie battler, with a great back story. Hayden is a second generation BMX racer, his father was also handy in the pro ranks in his day. Hailing from Howqua in Victoria’s high country which is about a 1 3/4 hour drive to the closest track, Shepparton.

Hayden really started to find his feet in his early teens as he joined the pro ranks which lead him to go on a pilgrimage to the BMX racing motherland with father Paul in tow. He quickly started to make an impact which lead to some amazing experiences that he shared with us in this Big Chair interview.

