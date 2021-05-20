2021 Aussie National Series: R1 & 2 Schedule/Results
The 2021 Australian National Series kicks off this weekend in Sydney with two rounds of racing at the Sydney BMX track at Sydney Olympic Park. With 750 riders entered it will be the biggest national series race ever hosted in the country with riders representing all states and territories. There’s also impressive numbers in the Superclass with 42 men and 17 women entered. Sydney looks to be putting on great weather for it too with temperatures set to be around 20° for both days.
Location
Sydney Olympic Park
Car Park P5 Sydney NSW
Saturday 22nd May
07:00 – 9:30 Registration
Practice
8:00 – 8:30 Practice 8-11 years
8:30 – 9:00 Practice 17+ years including superclass
9:00 – 9:30 Practice 12 – 16 years including junior superclass
9:30 – 10:00 Practice sprockets
Racing
10:00 – Moto 1 -3 and Finals
Sunday 23rd May
07:00 – 9:30 Registration
Practice
8:00 – 8:30 Practice 8-11 years
8:30 – 9:00 Practice 17+ years including superclass
9:00 – 9:30 Practice 12 – 16 years including junior superclass
9:30 – 10:00 Practice sprockets
Racing
10:00 – Moto 1 -3 and Finals
Links
- BOM Sydney Forecast: http://www.bom.gov.au/nsw/forecasts/sydney.shtml
- Sydney BMX Club: https://sydneybmx.org/
- Sqorz
- Round 1 Saturday Live Results: https://our.sqorz.com/org/sydneybmx/event/601f908c87d9781e3f0f3e0d/classes
- Round 2 Sunday Live Results: https://our.sqorz.com/org/sydneybmx/event/601f90c587d97814de0f3e0e/classes
