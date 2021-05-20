    News

    2021 Aussie National Series: R1 & 2 Schedule/Results

    The 2021 Australian National Series kicks off this weekend in Sydney with two rounds of racing at the Sydney BMX track at Sydney Olympic Park. With 750 riders entered it will be the biggest national series race ever hosted in the country with riders representing all states and territories. There’s also impressive numbers in the Superclass with 42 men and 17 women entered. Sydney looks to be putting on great weather for it too with temperatures set to be around 20° for both days.

    Location

    Sydney Olympic Park
    Car Park P5 Sydney NSW

    Saturday 22nd May

    07:00 – 9:30 Registration

    Practice
    8:00 – 8:30 Practice 8-11 years
    8:30 – 9:00 Practice 17+ years including superclass
    9:00 – 9:30 Practice 12 – 16 years including junior superclass
    9:30 – 10:00 Practice sprockets

    Racing
    10:00 – Moto 1 -3 and Finals

    Sunday 23rd May

    07:00 – 9:30 Registration

    Practice
    8:00 – 8:30 Practice 8-11 years
    8:30 – 9:00 Practice 17+ years including superclass
    9:00 – 9:30 Practice 12 – 16 years including junior superclass
    9:30 – 10:00 Practice sprockets

    Racing
    10:00 – Moto 1 -3 and Finals

