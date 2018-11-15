Answer/SSquared BSX2019: Silver Partner BMXEDGE

Yesterday was quite the milestone for us. The Answer/SSquared BSX2019 is now just under 2 months away. And as promised we have a whole lot of exciting announcements for you and even more to come in the coming weeks. Make sure you are ready for the most fun you can have on two wheels. If you’ve ever thought of competing at BSX, the one of a kind one-on-one sprint trails/charity event, clear your calendar – Monday 14 January, Kinglake Victoria.

Silver Partner: BMXEDGE

We’d like to welcome BMXEDGE as our latest Answer/SSquared BSX2019 partner

BMXEDGE are the distributor for Ciari, Staats, Onyx, and Doublecross. Brett from BMXEDGE has pledged some amazing Ciari handlebars and forks for BSX to help us raise money for the Royal Children’s Hospital.

About BMXEDGE

We are a small family run importer based in Batemans Bay on the far south coast of NSW. We are not in Sydney, we are about 4 hours drive south of Sydney and 2 hours east of Canberra.

We have 2 kids that race BMX and 1 that rides Street and I also raced myself in the 80’s and for a few years when we returned to the sport with my kids in 2007. I hung up my bike to focus on my kids and the teams I manage, I was also having trouble with injuries from the 80’s when I moved from race to freestyle BMX. I am also a qualified Beginner Coach and a trainee Level 1 Coach.

BMXEDGE know their BMX and have a lot of passion for their products and the sport.

If you haven’t checked out BMXEDGE yet make sure you do at bmxedge.com.au

Don’t forget to come along to the Answer/SSquared BSX2019 and buy raffle tickets, bid at the auctions and if that fails get down to your local bike shop and make sure you support those who support you and local events like the BSX. Do yourself a favour, buy local!

The Answer/Ssquared BSX2019 is presented by BSX Inc/bmxultra.com & proudly supported by

Platinum Partner

Answer/Ssquared

Gold Partners

ODI Grips

Airsho

Silver Partners

ECI Imports

RJPBMX Store

BMXEDGE

Bronze Partners

Yakima

Rizen

WHO CAN COMPETE AT BSX2019?

It’s a common misconception that BSX is an invite only event. This is not the case, everyone is welcome to join in on the fun and festivities.

WANT TO BECOME A BSX2019 PARTNER?

Email webmaster@bmxultra.com today for details.

NEW FORMAT & NEW CLASSES

Block 1

Times:

Practice 9:00am – 10:30am

Racing 10:30am – 1:00pm

Classes:

8-10 Boys, 8-10 Girls

11-13 Boys, 11-13 Girls

Open Retro, 45+ Open Wheel

Prizes:

Trophies 1st – 4th

Block 2

Times:

Practice 1:00pm – 2:30pm

Racing 2:30pm – 5:30pm

Classes:

Open Men, Open Women

30+ Open Wheel Men

30+ Open Wheel Women

Prizes:

Cash 1st – 4th

ABOUT BSX

BSX (Bicycle Supercross) is one-on-one sprint trails style BMX racing on a backyard track built specifically to test a rider’s skills. The short straights, lofty jumps and tight corners are intense under race conditions, offering a fun and entertaining event for competitors and spectators alike. The event provides a unique experience for the local Victorian riders, as well as the interstate and international visitors during an off day of the annual BMX Victoria Track Attack series.

The primary goal BSX is to raise money for the Royal Children’s Hospital Foundation but there’s so much more to the event. It creates an atmosphere that words just can’t describe. Since the very first event in 2006 BSX has raised $55,712 helping to providing the hospital with much-needed equipment.

www.bmxultra.com/bsx

ABOUT THE ROYAL CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL

The Royal Children’s Hospital is the major specialist paediatric hospital in Victoria and provides a full range of clinical services and health promotion and prevention programs for infants through to adolescents. Each year the Royal Children’s Hospital treats tens of thousands of children through our Emergency Department, inpatient admissions and outpatient visits. The Royal Children’s Hospital Foundation plays a vital role in providing additional funding to support important research projects and purchase state of the art medical equipment to ensure that every child receives the very best treatment now and into the future.