Answer/SSquared BSX2020: New Platinum Partner Murrindindi Shire Council

Today marks just 15 days until the Answer/SSquared BSX2020, that’s just over 2 weeks to go until the 15th running of the unique one-on-one BMX race for charity that raises much needed money for the Royal Children’s Hospital.

New Platinum Partner: Murrindindi Shire Council

We are very excited to announce our latest Platinum Partner the Murrindindi Shire Council.

The Answer/SSquared BSX2020 is held in Kinglake West which is a part of the Murrindindi Shire. For the 15th running of the event we are proud to team up with MSC to raise money for the Royal Children’s Hospital. The MSC donation makes it easier for our small club and group of volunteers to put on the best BSX event so far as we strive to hit our total donation of over $60,000 since the event began.

The Murrindindi Shire boasts a number of attractions to consider visiting on your day in the Kinglake area including

Kinglake National Park which is the largest, and closest national park to Melbourne, making it an ideal spot for a day trip or a weekend getaway. Established in 1928 to protect native fauna and flora, the park features Masons Falls, Mt Sugarloaf Lookout, Jehosaphat Gully, Wombelano Falls, an abundance of wildlife, secluded camping spots and plenty of walking tracks to explore. It’s a slice of nature with a sprinkle of serenity.

Other popular attractions include the fabulous Bollygum Adventure Playground

Kinglake Ranges Heritage Trail

Toolangi Sculpture Trail

Wirrawilla Rainforest Walk

The Frank Thomson Reserve for stunning city views

And for those looking for somewhere else to ride there’s the Kinglake Skate Park

All of which are just a short drive from the BSX venue.

About Murrindindi Shire

Murrindindi Shire is situated on Melbourne’s peri-urban fringe. The Shire spans 3879 square kilometres and encompasses the charming rural townships of Alexandra, Eildon, Kinglake, Marysville and Yea. The Shire benefits from great natural beauty and tourist attractions such as Lake Eildon, picturesque national parks, the Great Victorian Rail Trail and access to Victoria’s snowfields.

The majority of the land in the Shire is classified as agricultural and agribusiness, encompassing beef production, forestry, fishing and horticulture form key industries, as does tourism. The Shire is located within close proximity to Melbourne, a lovely 60 to 90 minute drive from Melbourne, depending on your route.

Want to know more? Visit www.murrindindi.vic.gov.au

Mark Your Calendar

If you’ve ever thought of competing at BSX, the one of a kind one-on-one sprint trails/charity event, make sure you clear your calendar for the Answer/SSquared BSX2020, Monday 13 January, Kinglake Victoria.

The Answer/SSquared BSX2020 is presented by BSX Inc/bmxultra.com and is proudly supported by

Platinum Partners

Answer/SSquared

Murrindindi Shire Council

Gold Partners

ODI Grips

Airsho

Radio Bicycles

Thinglab

GT Bicycles

Phirebird

BMX Victoria

Silver Partners

ECI Imports

RJPBMX

Ringmaster Images

BMXEDGE

Bronze Partners

Rizen

Ciari

Staats

Motorpsycle Co

Upcoming Ride day

Saturday January 4 from 12:00 until 3:00.

What is BSX?

BSX, short for Bicycle Supercross or Backyard Supercross, is an annual event that started in 2006. Since then the one on one elimination race has hosted thousands of BMX racers, and even dirt jumpers, from all over Australia and around the globe.

Here’s a highlights video from the last event hosted at the Kinglake West venue.

With 100% of profits going to charity the event has raised well over $58,000 for the Royal Children’s Hospital Foundation and helped raise thousands of dollars for the Kinglake West Fire Brigade.

The Answer/SSquared BSX2020 will be a special event, marking the 15 year anniversary of the backyard BMX bash.

Just 19 days ahead of the first stop for the 2020 UCI World Cup

It’s also just 19 days ahead of the first stop for the 2020 UCI World Cup that starts a two hour drive away. We’re hoping to attract some elite riders who might spend a little extra time in Australia making the most of the weather that the Australian summer is famous for.

Don’t forget to save the date. Monday 13 January 2020. We will have more information for you soon.

Answer/SSquared BSX2020 Entry Form Available Now

We’ve had a lot of people asking about the entry forms of late and we have finally had the artwork completed and the entry form approved by BMX Victoria.

We do things a little differently with our entries. Rather than use the standard online entry system, which costs you and us extra money, we attempt to keep costs down while we are trying to raise for the Royal Children’s Hospital, we offer the following options.

FOUR WAYS TO ENTER THE ANSWER/SSQUARED BSX2020

Pre-enter by completing the entry form, scan it and email it to bsx@bmxultra.com, money to be paid by 11am Jan 13, 2020 Pre-enter by completing the online entry form at bmxultra.com/bsx, money to be paid by 11am Jan 13, 2020 Pre-enter at BSX ride days or RJPBMX tent at Rounds 1 & 2 of Track Attack or Enter at the venue 9:30 am – 11am Jan 13.

Entries on day incur an additional $5 fee, donated to the RCH.

Please note: Pre-entry is our preferred option, it will help us make the day run smoother and organise transponders we encourage you to pre-enter.

Pre-order your Answer/SSquared BSX2020 Tee Today

The Answer/SSquared BSX2020 tees are uniquely designed and printed by the crew at Phirebird Designs on high quality tees. The tees are strictly limited edition, so you will need to make sure you get in early and pre-order to avoid disappointment.

Tees are just $35, plus postage where required, and are available in youth sizes from 6 to 14 and adult sizes S to XXXL.

To lock in your purchase you must email bsx@bmxultra.com and give us your name, address, phone number, sizes and quantities.

WHO CAN COMPETE AT BSX2020?

It’s a common misconception that BSX is an invite only event. This is not the case, everyone is welcome to join in on the fun and festivities.

WANT TO BECOME A BSX2020 PARTNER?

Email webmaster@bmxultra.com today for details.

ABOUT BSX

BSX (Bicycle Supercross) is one-on-one sprint trails style BMX racing on a backyard track built specifically to test a rider’s skills. The short straights, lofty jumps and tight corners are intense under race conditions, offering a fun and entertaining event for competitors and spectators alike. The event provides a unique experience for the local Victorian riders, as well as the interstate and international visitors during an off day of the annual BMX Victoria Track Attack series.

The primary goal BSX is to raise money for the Royal Children’s Hospital Foundation but there’s so much more to the event. It creates an atmosphere that words just can’t describe. Since the very first event in 2006 BSX has raised $58,712 helping to providing the hospital with much-needed equipment.

www.bmxultra.com/bsx

ABOUT THE ROYAL CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL

The Royal Children’s Hospital is the major specialist paediatric hospital in Victoria and provides a full range of clinical services and health promotion and prevention programs for infants through to adolescents. Each year the Royal Children’s Hospital treats tens of thousands of children through our Emergency Department, inpatient admissions and outpatient visits. The Royal Children’s Hospital Foundation plays a vital role in providing additional funding to support important research projects and purchase state of the art medical equipment to ensure that every child receives the very best treatment now and into the future.