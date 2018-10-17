Australian National Series: Round 7 – Launceston, TAS This Saturday

The Australian National Series concludes with the seventh and final round in Launceston, Tasmania, this Saturday. While other rounds have been split over two days Launceston is running to a modified single day schedule.

The event will see the return of Max Cairns to the Superclass men’s class on the national circuit after a long break recovering from injury. He is coming off win at Park Orchards on Sunday, also in the mix is an in-form Hayden Fletcher.

The Superclass women’s class is headed up by Gemma-Lee Thomas, but she won’t have it all her own way with a small but strong field.

Racing – Saturday

LOCATION

Launceston BMX Club

St Leonards Road, Launceston, TAS, 7250

SCHEDULE

(Correct as of 17/10/2018, subject to change)

Saturday 20 October

11:00 – 13:30 Registration

11:00 BMXA Takes Control of Venue

11:30 – 12:00 Officials Briefing

Practice

12:00 – 13:00 8yr – 16yr

13:00 – 13:45 17+ & Masters

13:45 – 14:30 Superclass

14:30 – 14:45 Sprockets

Racing

15:00 – 17:30 Moto’s 1-3

17:45- 18:00 Qualifiers

18:15 18:45 Finals

LINKS

FULL NATIONAL SERIES DATES AND LOCATIONS

ROUND 1: February 17-18 – Penrith BMX Club, NSW (UCI)

ROUND 2: April 21-22 – Frankston BMX Club, VIC* (UCI)

ROUND 3: June 23-24 – Satellite City BMX Club, NT

ROUND 4: July 21-22 – Nerang BMX Club, QLD* (UCI)

ROUND 5: August 18-19 – Cross Keys BMX Club, SA

ROUND 6: September 15-16 – Tuggeranong BMX Club, ACT

ROUND 7: October 20-21 – Launceston BMX Club, TAS