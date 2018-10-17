Australian National Series: Round 7 – Launceston, TAS This Saturday
The Australian National Series concludes with the seventh and final round in Launceston, Tasmania, this Saturday. While other rounds have been split over two days Launceston is running to a modified single day schedule.
The event will see the return of Max Cairns to the Superclass men’s class on the national circuit after a long break recovering from injury. He is coming off win at Park Orchards on Sunday, also in the mix is an in-form Hayden Fletcher.
The Superclass women’s class is headed up by Gemma-Lee Thomas, but she won’t have it all her own way with a small but strong field.
Racing – Saturday
LOCATION
Launceston BMX Club
St Leonards Road, Launceston, TAS, 7250
SCHEDULE
(Correct as of 17/10/2018, subject to change)
Saturday 20 October
11:00 – 13:30 Registration
11:00 BMXA Takes Control of Venue
11:30 – 12:00 Officials Briefing
Practice
12:00 – 13:00 8yr – 16yr
13:00 – 13:45 17+ & Masters
13:45 – 14:30 Superclass
14:30 – 14:45 Sprockets
Racing
15:00 – 17:30 Moto’s 1-3
17:45- 18:00 Qualifiers
18:15 18:45 Finals
LINKS
- ROUND 7: October 20-21 – Launceston BMX Club, TAS
- www.facebook.com/Launceston-BMX-Club
- Live results
- www.bom.gov.au/tas/forecasts/launceston.shtml
FULL NATIONAL SERIES DATES AND LOCATIONS
ROUND 1: February 17-18 – Penrith BMX Club, NSW (UCI)
ROUND 2: April 21-22 – Frankston BMX Club, VIC* (UCI)
ROUND 3: June 23-24 – Satellite City BMX Club, NT
ROUND 4: July 21-22 – Nerang BMX Club, QLD* (UCI)
ROUND 5: August 18-19 – Cross Keys BMX Club, SA
ROUND 6: September 15-16 – Tuggeranong BMX Club, ACT
ROUND 7: October 20-21 – Launceston BMX Club, TAS
Posted in: News