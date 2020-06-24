BMX Australia Pull the 2020 National Series

BMX Australia announced today that the remaining three scheduled rounds of the 2020 National Series have been cancelled.

“This decision was not taken lightly with the board wanting to make sure the main focus for the rest of the calendar year was on club and local BMX recovery, followed by the 2020 National Championships in Launceston.”

The article goes on to mention there is potential for a round of the national series to be added to the national championships schedule in Launceston but is yet to be confirmed.

“In regard to national series standings and points, we will award 2020 national series prizes, with a decision to be made in the coming weeks on how this will happen.”

It’s sad news for those of us who like to travel with the National Series, but not surprising given the way the year has panned out so far.