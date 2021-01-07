BSX2021: Spectators Tickets & Major Raffle Prize

There’s just four days now until BSX2021 and we have even more announcements. BSX2021 spectator tickets are now available for purchase on Event Brite. GT Bicycles have donated a bad ass Dyno Pro Compe 24, which is valued at $1,199, you will have a chance to win it at BSX2021 in the raffle along with a heap of other goodies. Don’t forget online entry is up and running on EntryBoss.cc.

BSX2021 spectator tickets are now available

We’re doing our ticketing online for BSX2021 to simplify everything, reduce queues at the gate and take some of the load off our hard working volunteers.

Why do we charge spectator fees? It’s a fair question. The club exists specifically to service this one event for the year, to raise money for the Royal Children’s Hospital Foundation. We donate 100% of the profits from the event to the RCH.

We have expenses, big expenses! There’s toilet hire, first aid, merchadise and a whole lot of other things to consider before we even get started. Spectator fees help us ensure the viability of the event and allow us to make a nice little donation to the RCH. It also helps us put on a fun event for you all.

The prices are as follows

$10 Adult (14 & Over)

$5 Child (6-13)

Children under 6 are free

$25 Family (2 adults and 3 children)

These prices haven’t changed since the first BSX back in 2006.

Riders who have entered to compete at BSX2021 don’t need to pay a spectator fee.

Killer BSX2021 Raffle

We’re going to kick of 2021 with a bang! We’ve loaded up our raffle and putting in our most expensive item as the top prize. GT Bicycles have donated a bad ass Dyno Pro Compe 24, which is valued at $1,199, you will have a chance to win it at BSX2021 in the raffle along with a heap of other goodies. Make sure you get yourself down to BSX2021 or send someone with plenty of cash for raffle tickets.

Online Entry Link

Looking for the entry link for BSX2021, we’ve got you!

More Facebook Auctions

We’re moving to some online activities with BSX2021 for fundraising to allow others, unable to make the event, to contribute and help us raise money for the Royal Children’s Hospital.

Click the link and place your bid in the comments.

Follow BSX on Facebook to see more items as they are added to the page.

Pre-Order Your BSX2021 Tee Today

The BSX2021 tees are uniquely designed and printed by the crew at Phirebird Designs on high quality tees. The tees are strictly limited edition, so you will need to make sure you get in early and pre-order to avoid disappointment.

Tees are just $35, plus postage where required, and are available in youth sizes from 8 to 14 and adult sizes S to XXXL.

To lock in your purchase you must email bsx@bmxultra.com and give us your name, address, phone number, sizes and quantities.

What is BSX?

If you’re wondering what BSX is. BSX, short for Bicycle Supercross or Backyard Supercross, is an annual event that started in 2006. Since then the one on one elimination race has hosted thousands of BMX racers, and even dirt jumpers, from all over Australia and around the globe.

With 100% of profits going to charity the event has raised well over $65,000 for the Royal Children’s Hospital Foundation and helped raise thousands of dollars for the Kinglake West Fire Brigade.

BSX2021 will be a special event, marking the 16 year anniversary of the backyard BMX bash.

Don’t forget to save the date. Monday 11 January 2021. We will have more information for you soon.

BSX2021 and COVID

We all know that in the time of COVID nothing is certain, but we’re going to plan ahead to give us something to look forward to in the new year.

If we are still facing COVID restrictions in January we have a back up plan in place that will mean we can still go ahead with the fundraising aspect of the event online on the day and reschedule the racing for a later date. No matter what happens we are going to do everything we can to make sure we all get to enjoy BSX in 2021.

WHO CAN COMPETE AT BSX2021?

It’s a common misconception that BSX is an invite only event. This is not the case, everyone is welcome to join in on the fun and festivities.

WANT TO BECOME A BSX2021 PARTNER?

Email webmaster@bmxultra.com today for details.

Older BSX Merchandise Available on eBay!

The Answer/SSquared BSX tees from 2018-2020 are now available on eBay. The more you buy the more you save. Get in early for Christmas, birthdays, bribery, or even his and hers wedding presents. 100% of the profits from the BSX tees is donated to the Royal Children’s Hospital Foundation.

The Answer/SSquared BSX tees are uniquely designed and printed by the crew at Phirebird Designs on high quality tees. The tees are strictly limited edition, so you will need to make sure you get in early to avoid disappointment.

Answer/SSquared are a long time sponsors of the BSX charity event held each year in January in Kinglake Victoria, Australia.

100% of funds raised from the event are donated to the Royal Children’s Hospital Foundation in Melbourne.

ABOUT BSX

BSX (Bicycle Supercross) is one-on-one sprint trails style BMX racing on a backyard track built specifically to test a rider’s skills. The short straights, lofty jumps and tight corners are intense under race conditions, offering a fun and entertaining event for competitors and spectators alike. The event provides a unique experience for the local Victorian riders, as well as the interstate and international visitors during an off day of the annual BMX Victoria Track Attack series.

The primary goal BSX is to raise money for the Royal Children’s Hospital Foundation but there’s so much more to the event. It creates an atmosphere that words just can’t describe. Since the very first event in 2006 BSX has raised $65,000 helping to providing the hospital with much-needed equipment.

ABOUT THE ROYAL CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL

The Royal Children’s Hospital is the major specialist paediatric hospital in Victoria and provides a full range of clinical services and health promotion and prevention programs for infants through to adolescents. Each year the Royal Children’s Hospital treats tens of thousands of children through our Emergency Department, inpatient admissions and outpatient visits. The Royal Children’s Hospital Foundation plays a vital role in providing additional funding to support important research projects and purchase state of the art medical equipment to ensure that every child receives the very best treatment now and into the future.