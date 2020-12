BSX2021: Win A Mongoose Mad Max & Signed Madill Jerseys

There’s are just 39 days to go until BSX2021 and things are really starting to snowball. Thanks to Wes Colbran, all round good guy from NSW, we have a limited edition Mongoose Mad Max and 2 signed jerseys from Aussie BMX legend Luke Madill.

Silver Partner: Wes Colbran

Wes Colbran is a 50+ racer who works at Blackman’s Bicycles in NSW. He joined us for his first BSX in 2020 and had a blast. For 2021 he’s taking it to the next level and personally donating a limited edition Mongoose Mad Max from the Netflix series Stranger Things and two jerseys that have been signed by Luke Madill.

About the Mongoose Stranger Things Mad Max BMX Bike

Pedal into the world of Stranger Things with this special edition Max bike. Modeled after the bike Max Mayfield rides in Season 3 of the show, this bike features tons of rad Mongoose BMX-design elements straight out of the 1980’s. This includes the bright yellow 5-spoke alloy mag wheels and the classic Mongoose pad set. Plus, the Max bike is loaded with show-inspired details, including the two rear axle pegs (where Eleven rides along), a headlamp for exploring the Upside-Down, and more! This bike’s single speed drivetrain makes it easy to use and maintain, while the front and rear caliper brakes provide secure stopping power. Whether you’re just on your way to school, off to crush it at the arcade, or on a mission to save your friends, you can bring the world of Stranger Things to life with the special edition Max bike.

Features

Special edition Mongoose BMX-style bike modeled after Max’s bike in Season 3 of Netflix’s Stranger Things.

Features tons of ‘80’s flair and show-inspired details, including retro 5-spoke mag wheels and Mongoose classic padset.

Front headlamp provides extra visibility while you’re on adventures. (Batteries not included.)

Single speed drivetrain is easy to use an maintain, while front and rear alloy caliper brakes provide secure stopping power.

20-inch wheel fits riders ages 6 and up, or 4’0” – 5’0” in height.

This bike is still new in box and is number 130 of 230 from the 2nd drop. Retail was $429.99 in Australia, but these beauties are sold out world wide.

A massive thanks to Wes for his support.

Pre-Order Your BSX2021 Tee Today

The BSX2021 tees are uniquely designed and printed by the crew at Phirebird Designs on high quality tees. The tees are strictly limited edition, so you will need to make sure you get in early and pre-order to avoid disappointment.

Tees are just $35, plus postage where required, and are available in youth sizes from 8 to 14 and adult sizes S to XXXL.

To lock in your purchase you must email bsx@bmxultra.com and give us your name, address, phone number, sizes and quantities.

What is BSX?

If you’re wondering what BSX is. BSX, short for Bicycle Supercross or Backyard Supercross, is an annual event that started in 2006. Since then the one on one elimination race has hosted thousands of BMX racers, and even dirt jumpers, from all over Australia and around the globe.

With 100% of profits going to charity the event has raised well over $65,000 for the Royal Children’s Hospital Foundation and helped raise thousands of dollars for the Kinglake West Fire Brigade.

BSX2021 will be a special event, marking the 16 year anniversary of the backyard BMX bash.

Don’t forget to save the date. Monday 11 January 2021. We will have more information for you soon.

BSX2021 and COVID

We all know that in the time of COVID nothing is certain, but we’re going to plan ahead to give us something to look forward to in the new year.

If we are still facing COVID restrictions in January we have a back up plan in place that will mean we can still go ahead with the fundraising aspect of the event online on the day and reschedule the racing for a later date. No matter what happens we are going to do everything we can to make sure we all get to enjoy BSX in 2021.

WHO CAN COMPETE AT BSX2021?

It’s a common misconception that BSX is an invite only event. This is not the case, everyone is welcome to join in on the fun and festivities.

ABOUT BSX

BSX (Bicycle Supercross) is one-on-one sprint trails style BMX racing on a backyard track built specifically to test a rider’s skills. The short straights, lofty jumps and tight corners are intense under race conditions, offering a fun and entertaining event for competitors and spectators alike. The event provides a unique experience for the local Victorian riders, as well as the interstate and international visitors during an off day of the annual BMX Victoria Track Attack series.

The primary goal BSX is to raise money for the Royal Children’s Hospital Foundation but there’s so much more to the event. It creates an atmosphere that words just can’t describe. Since the very first event in 2006 BSX has raised $65,000 helping to providing the hospital with much-needed equipment.

ABOUT THE ROYAL CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL

The Royal Children’s Hospital is the major specialist paediatric hospital in Victoria and provides a full range of clinical services and health promotion and prevention programs for infants through to adolescents. Each year the Royal Children’s Hospital treats tens of thousands of children through our Emergency Department, inpatient admissions and outpatient visits. The Royal Children’s Hospital Foundation plays a vital role in providing additional funding to support important research projects and purchase state of the art medical equipment to ensure that every child receives the very best treatment now and into the future.