BSX2022: Silver Partner Sqorz

There’s only 136 days until BSX2022 and we another exciting announcement. The Sqorz team are back again, supporting Australia’s biggest backyard charity event BSX2022. 100% of profits from the event are donated to the Royal Children’s Hospital Foundation in Melbourne.

Don’t forget to save the date, Monday 10 January 2022. We look forward to seeing you there.

Silver Partner: Sqorz

Most of Australia’s BMX racing community have experienced Sqorz through it’s event management software that provides up to the minute timing and results when used in conjunction with the MyLaps timing system.

The Sqorz team are big supporters of charity events and have gone above and beyond adding the BSX rules to the Sqorz system seemlessly so we can run our event using Sqorz to manage the day of racing for BSX2022.

Powerful. Easy to Use. Sqorz is a BMX event management system which utilises the latest technology, integrating with smartphones to bring exciting new features to event organisers, riders, and spectators. Experience the power of Sqorz at your next BMX event.

A massive thanks to Martin, Damian and the team at Sqorz for their support. Visit them at www.sqorz.com

Don’t forget if you can’t make it to the event you can still help us raise money for a great cause by form of donation or purchasing some merchandise. 100% of profits are donated to the Royal Children’s Hospital Foundation.

Look out for more announcements coming soon.

BSX2022 is presented by BSX Inc/bmxultra.com

Gold Partners

District Cycle Store (districtcyclestore.com.au)

Silver Partners

ECIBMX

Sqorz

Live Breathe Ride

Bronze Partners

IRC Tire

What is BSX?

BSX, short for Bicycle Supercross or Backyard Supercross, is an annual event that started in 2006. Since then the one on one elimination race has hosted thousands of BMX racers, and even dirt jumpers, from all over Australia, and around the globe.

With 100% of profits going to charity the event has raised well over $70,000 for the Royal Children’s Hospital Foundation and helped raise thousands of dollars for the Kinglake West Fire Brigade.

BSX2022 will be a special event, marking the 17 year anniversary of the backyard BMX bash.

WHO CAN COMPETE AT BSX2022?

It’s a common misconception that BSX is an invite only event. This is not the case. Everyone is welcome to join in on the fun and festivities.

WANT TO BECOME A BSX2022 PARTNER?

Email webmaster@bmxultra.com today for details.

ABOUT BSX

BSX (Bicycle Supercross) is one-on-one sprint trails style BMX racing on a backyard track built specifically to test a rider’s skills. The short straights, lofty jumps and tight corners are intense under race conditions, offering a fun and entertaining event for competitors and spectators alike. The event provides a unique experience for the local Victorian riders, as well as the interstate and international visitors during an off day of the annual BMX Victoria Track Attack series.

The primary goal BSX is to raise money for the Royal Children’s Hospital Foundation but there’s so much more to the event. It creates an atmosphere that words just can’t describe. Since the very first event in 2006 BSX has raised $70,000 helping to providing the hospital with much-needed equipment.

www.bmxultra.com/bsx

ABOUT THE ROYAL CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL

The Royal Children’s Hospital is the major specialist paediatric hospital in Victoria and provides a full range of clinical services and health promotion and prevention programs for infants through to adolescents. Each year the Royal Children’s Hospital treats tens of thousands of children through our Emergency Department, inpatient admissions and outpatient visits. The Royal Children’s Hospital Foundation plays a vital role in providing additional funding to support important research projects and purchase state of the art medical equipment to ensure that every child receives the very best treatment now and into the future.