Jigsaw Jumps Aussie Made Portable Ramps

Jigsaw Jumps are made locally at Warburton, in the Yarra Valley, and it’s one of the best things to come out of Melbourne’s 2020 lockdowns. Whether you’re trying to work on your bike skills during lockdown, want to turn your drive way into a jump park, or you are looking for some portable jumps that you can take out on a ride, Jigsaw Jumps might be exactly what you are looking for.

The ramps come in four sizes; junior, pocket rocket, medium and large. They are modular to make them compact for storage and easy to transport, but it also allows you to set up the jumps in a variety of configurations, which means you can build confidence before you jump off the deep end, so to speak.

Assembly is child’s play, even the largest ramp can be set up in just two minutes and still be durable, stable and reliable. The junior has a little bonus for the kids, where the parts pack together in a jigsaw, making packing up a whole lot more fun.

There are extensions coming soon too that will give you a little more kick and elevation, or allow you to join two jumps together to make a table top.

Check the comparison chart for more details.

Backpack/Carry Harness

There’s a carry harness, or backpack, that is made to fit each of the different sized ramps. Adding to the mobility of the ramps.

Anti-slip surface

Still not convinced? How about “Durable birch ply deck with anti-slip ramp surface. Australian made structural film-faced plywood construction.” Your local ride spot is too wet to ride, but your Jigsaw Jump won’t be.

Want to know more?

To find out more follow Jigsaw Jumps on Instagram or Facebook or visit jigsawjumps.com.