New Vans Sk8-Hi Pro Scotty Cranmer Signature Shoe

There’s a new flat pedal BMX shoe for those of us who either choose to run flats or are forced to. It’s my favourite model from the Vans line up, the classic looking Sk8-Hi with all the modern features that we have enjoyed from the Vans BMX line up from the past couple of years. Comfort and durability along with some ankle protection is available from one of the coolest brands in shoes.

You can watch the video from Scotty Cramner where he gives the break down of the shoe.

Manufacturer’s Description

Specifically designed with BMX in mind. Most people surely recognize Scotty Cranmer from his wildly popular YouTube channel, but he’s been with the Vans family since 2003 when he was an emerging 16-year-old phenom from New Jersey. Scotty has been on the forefront of BMX park riding, inventing-and-forgetting more tricks than most riders learn in a lifetime. But Scotty was much more than a park rat. Some of his most memorable riding happened in the streets, where he pushed trick progression, and often veered into the outright scary.

Today, Scotty is an integral part of the Vans family, as he’s an absolute positive force on both his YouTube channel and at every Vans event across the world, and the Scotty Cranmer BMX Sk8-Hi shows off his style.

Made with the iconic Vans-style upper, this high top BMX shoe comes equipped with DURACAP reinforcement and our WAFFLECUP BMX construction for maximum pedal feel and durability. It also features sturdy suede and 10 oz canvas uppers, supportive padded collars, and Vans original waffle outsoles made of a rubber that offers grip and support.

VANS WAFFLECUP BMX CONSTRUCTION – A first of its kind in BMX, specifically designed to deliver the best combination of pedal feel, support, and durability.

UNRIVALED DURABILITY – Reinforced DURACAP underlays in high-wear areas add unrivalled durability to prolong the life of each shoe.

CLASSIC GUM RUBBER GRIP – The Van Doren Gum Rubber Compound, made of a rubber that offers grip and support, is what attracted BMXers to Vans in the first place. This is the Sole of BMX.

Gallery

The new Vans Sk8-Hi Pro Scotty Cranmer signature shoe should be available soon.