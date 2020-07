Welcome to Dozer’s Dad Joke Battles brought to you by ECITV.

This time the Dozer takes on Adam Sylvester from DRT Industries in NSW. The Dozer got the holeshot in this episode, can Adam reel him in and do NSW proud?

Buckle in for another fun Dozer’s Dad Joke Battle.

Who would you like to see go head to head in a future Dozer’s Dad Joke Battle?

