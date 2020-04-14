Early BMX Tracks in California

I’ve always said that I love BMX. I’m not the kind of guy who would say that one era is any better than another. It does shock me a little that there are very few people who celebrate the history of the sport. It’s when I find videos like this one that I love to share it so people can see where BMX racing emerged from. It certainly is a long way from the BMX racing that we know today.

A look back at a few early BMX tracks in Cali – circa 1970’s… Escape Country, Malibu Canyon, B.U.M.S., Redondo Beach. A brief history of BMX tracks and old school BMX racing…

A big thanks to the guys from thebmxdocumentary.

I hope you enjoy it as much as I did.