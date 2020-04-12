ECITV – 100% BMX Racing Show: Episode 4 – “At the Hop”

In this episode of ECITV we have more COVID talk and how it affects the BMX racing industry. This time the boys are in discussion with with George Costa from Rennen and Quentin Grun from Prostart. We have another Show us ya bike showdown. There’s also new regular segment with Michael Bias from NZ and some general discussion.

The Rundown

00:00 Introduction

02:59 General Discussion

08:31 COVID-19 vs The BMX Race Industry Part 2

– 10:10 George Costa from Rennen USA

– 24:00 Quentin Grun from Prostart France

43:57 Show Us Ya Bike

59:42 The Bias Opinion with Michael Bias

1:08:46 Coming Up

1:13:16 Bloopers

General Discussion Jump to 02:59

Kai Sakakibara update Visit https://www.facebook.com/KaiFight77-102087124715347 Support https://road2recovery.com/cause-view/kai-sakakibara

Luke Madill live on BMX Australia social media Visit https://www.facebook.com/BMXAustralia

RIP Peter Moyle

UCIBMX Showing riders bikes Visit https://www.facebook.com/UCIBMXSupercross



Covid 19 Part 2 Jump to 08:31

10:10 George Costa from Rennen USA

24:00 Quentin Grun from Prostart France

There are shipping delays, so if you bought something online expect delays, please don’t blame the shipper.

Show Us Ya Bike Jump to 43:57

Paul Knox (Morrison Viper. A $99 Woolworths bike from NZ)

Amie Main (Supercross ENVY V3 Pro Short Cruiser)

Sam Rae (Yes Type-X Pro XXL cruiser)

Craig Austin (Supercross Envy sport – TAKE 2)

Zeeke Noonan (TNT)

The Bias Opinion Jump to 59:42

A new segment where we will catch up with Elite BMXer Michael Bias from New Zealand. This week we discuss how COVID-19 effects him as an athlete looking to qualify for the Olympics.

Coming Up in Future Episodes Jump to 1:08:46

More Dozer’s Dad Joke Battles. Hayden Fletcher, Michael Bias and Max Cairns have all put their hands up.

More industry and rider interviews – let us know who you would like to hear from.

George Costa from Rennen gives us a walk though at the Rennen Shop, and shows us some new products.

We’re going to come back to the Disc Vs V Brake discussion.

Don’t forget the out takes/bloopers at the end. The guys are full of them.

Thanks

Thanks for all the contributors especially George Costa, Quentin Grun and Michael Bias.

