ECITV – 100% BMX Racing Show: Episode 22 “Hurt”

In the 22nd episode of ECITV Gary and Shane are joined by ECITV regular New Zealand Elite racer Michael Bias. The boys discuss the latest in BMX products and event announcements from the past two weeks. We started a new segment called “Story time with Gazza”. Anyone who’s met Gary will tell you he can tell a story, well here’s proof. Gary tells us how he got Lilydale track lights 25 years ago for the price of a couple of slabs of Beer! We talk to Michael on the Bias Opinion about BMX injuries and we also find out about his new bike, the carbon Prophecy Scud Evo 3.

General Discussion (Jump to 6:16)

New Stuff

2021 Chase Element Complete Bikes are on the way 5 sizes: Expert, Pro, Pro XL, Pro XXL, Pro Cruiser Expert is essentially a Pro Answer Dagger Forks 31.8mm stem and bars Sun Rims Tioga Fastr tires Shimano MT400 hydraulic disc brakes with 120mm rotor Available mid September www.chasebicycles.com/bikes/element-2021/

Speedline Matrix 31.8 Pro Carbon stem The first BMX Specific carbon stem on the market The 54mm stem will be 170g It looks a lot like the Speedline Elite Slant Load/Angle Load Stem



Events

The 2020 ACT Championships has been cancelled.

The 2020 NSW State Championships are going to be held at Bathurst but looks to be rescheduled from 2-4 October. BMXNSW are investigating the opportunity to deliver the event before the end of the year.

The 2020 SA BMX Championships are still looking to go ahead at the Blue Lake BMX Club at Mount Gambier September 25-27 There’s $4000 in Prize money https://bit.ly/33ozEQP https://www.facebook.com/SouthAustraliaBmx/ Looking at their COVID stats, it’s probably a good thing that they have closed their borders as they haven’t seen many cases since the original spike in April.

Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Championships have been postponed until 2021

The Answer BMX Show Us Ya Bike should be back next week

Don’t forget to send in your submissions to ecitv.com.au/bike

Story Time with Gazza (Jump to 23:41)

Lilydale BMX club ran a photo of their track under lights this week Gary tells us how he managed to get their first light set up about 25 years ago for just a couple of slabs of Beer!

The Bias Opinion (Jump to 30:01)

We discuss BMX injuries with Michael

Thanks to everyone who contributed to this episode and a special thanks to Answer BMX, ECI BMX, bmxultra.com and Supercross BMX Australia for their ongoing support. A massive shout out to our subscribers.

Got some feedback?

We’d love to hear from you! Good or bad, as Gary says we’re big boys, we can take it. Email ecitv@bmxultra.com

Like what you see?

Make sure you show your love, like it, comment, subscribe, and share it with your friends

Make sure you visit ecitv.com.au, bmxultra.com and eciimports.com.