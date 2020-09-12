ECITV – 100% BMX Racing Show: Episode 23 “Groovin'”

Ryan Whitling joins Gary and Shane for Episode 23 of ECITV. As usual there’s a discussion about the latest in BMX news and upcoming events. Gary has more story time for us, this time talking about the origins of the Tuf Neck brand in Australia. And the Answer BMX Show Us Ya Bike Competition returns for a hotly contested segment with some awesome bikes.

General Discussion (Jump to 0:34)

New Stuff

SE’s New PK Ripper complete bike range looks great for under $1200

Gary has news on the Vee OS20 and Speedbooster Elite

Production 9-Sep. Checking with VEE

Chase Elements are due to arrive at the end of next week, make sure you get your back orders in as they are set to sell out fast.

Supercross/Speedline have expanded their anniversary range for those building up the SX250 6 bar frames, you can now buy the matching Pro Forks, Seat Clamp, seat and the Tiger Teeth tribute chainwheel. There’s also the Retro race stem that we’ve talked about before.

16T and 17T ACS Crossfire Pro Freewheels rediscovered in the ECI warehouse

Elevn alloy handlebars with the oversized 31.8mm clamping area have arrived 6 and 6.5” Rise 26” Wide 8 degree back sweep, 2 degree up sweep

ECI face masks have arrived in two sizes

Australian BMX Hall Of Fame – Sam Willoughby Nominees for 2020 have just been announced Abbey Richards 14 Girls Thomas Tucker 14 Boys Oliver Moran Junior Elite Saya Sakakibara Elite Women Anthony Dean Elite Men



Events

BMX QLD 2020 State Championships

Sunday 20 – 27 September

Chandler/Sleemans Sport Complex

Sunday 20 – 27 September Chandler/Sleemans Sport Complex Western Australia 2020 State Championships

8-10 October 2020

Rockingham BMX Club.

Story Time with Gazz (Jump to 16:49)

The origin of the Tuf Neck brand in Australia

Answer BMX Show Us Ya Bike (Jump to 25:43)

Don’t forget to send in your submissions to ecitv.com.au/bike

Bloopers (Jump to 40:03)

Thanks to everyone who contributed to this episode and a special thanks to Answer BMX, ECI BMX, bmxultra.com and Supercross BMX Australia for their ongoing support. A massive shout out to our subscribers.

