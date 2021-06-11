Interview with Bubba Harris 3x ABA BMX Champion from 2007

2007 Interview with 3x ABA BMX Champion Bubba Harris.

Here’s a video from the vaults, while looking through some old hard drives we stumbled on this little gem, we hope you enjoy it.

In January 2007 3x ABA Champion Bubba Harris was in Melbourne Australia for coaching clinics and racing. He headed up into the hills to bmxultra.com HQ to ride the BSX track and gave up some time for an interview.

It’s the first video interview that Shane did, he was a bit camera shy, so you don’t see him on screen.

USABMX’s Gork makes an appearance at the end of the interview.