Australian Elite World Championships Team 2021

AusCycling have announced the Australian Elite team who have been selected to compete at the 2021 World BMX Championships

AusCycling is pleased to confirm the athlete selections to the Australian National Team for the 2021 UCI BMX Supercross Race Championships, to be held in the Netherlands from 17-22 August 2021.

Due to the current COVID-19 Pandemic and AusCycling’s Position Statement on International Activities, AusCycling will not send a National Team from Australia, and only international Elite category riders will be considered for individual participation at the World Championships.

Riders not eligible to travel to the World Championships will be offered a position in an alternative Australian-based National Team activity.

The BMX Race selections to the Australian Olympic Team for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will be announced on Wednesday 16 June.

2021 UCI BMX Race World Championships Athlete Nominations

ELITE MEN

Jack Davis (NSW)

Anthony Dean (SA)

Izaac Kennedy (QLD)

Matt Krasevskis (QLD)

Josh McLean (QLD)

ELITE WOMEN

Saya Sakakibara (NSW)

Lauren Reynolds (WA)

JUNIOR ELITE MEN

Jesse Asmus (QLD)

Jordan Callum (WA)